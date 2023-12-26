Pokemon fan proposes in cutest way possible using a custom Poke Ball

A Pokemon player proposed to their partner in the most adorable way possible, with the help of an amazing custom-made Poke Ball.

The Pokemon franchise is creeping toward its 30th anniversary, which means that many of the kids who were around during the original PokeMania boom have long since grown up, possibly with children of their own to share their hobbies with.

While finding people who like certain nerd hobbies can be hard, this isn’t the case with Pokemon. As Pokemon is the biggest media entity on the planet, one adored by people of all ages, it’s easy to find a romantic partner who loves at least one part of the franchise.

Love has blossomed many times among the Pokemon fanbase, which has resulted in Pokemon weddings to the point where The Pokemon Company licensed out engagement rings for players to use. This hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own Pokemon-themed wedding items.

The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon player proposed with a crocheted Pikachu & Poke Ball

A user on the Pokemon Reddit has shared the custom-made items they used to propose to their partner. These include a crocheted Pikachu plush and an openable Poke Ball used to contain the engagement ring in its box. It didn’t take long for other users in the thread to start throwing Pokemon references around.

“Well that’s one really good way to propose but remember, do not accidentally release your fiancé into the wild you will likely regret it,” one user quipped, while another threw out a, “Gotcha! FIANCÈE was caught!”

The only criticism from the other users was that the OP didn’t use a Pokemon-themed ring. The Pokemon Company has made official wedding rings in the past for those with a partner who doesn’t mind having a little Pokemon clinging to their finger for the rest of their married life.

Then again, the prices for official Pokemon wedding items are through the roof, especially with many of them being Japan-exclusive, so maybe the situation wouldn’t have been improved by a Master Ball ring.

At the very least, the OP confirmed that their partner said yes, so this story has a happy ending. It’s the dream of many a nerd to find a partner who shares their hobby, and there are few better ways for a Pokemon fan to pop the big question than with the help of a trusty Poke Ball.

