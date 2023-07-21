Pokemon TCG fans warn about “infuriating” fake graded Charizard cards

Pokemon TCG fans on Reddit are warning others about “infuriating” fake Charizard cards that scammers are attempting to sell as legit.

Although fake cards have been prevalent in the industry since The Pokemon Trading Card Game was launched in the 90s, an increasing number of imitations have been released.

As one of the most sought-after high-value Pokemon, Charizard cards are among the most commonly reproduced cards — specifically the 1st Edition Base Set Shadowless version.

TCG collectors on Reddit are now warning about “infuriating” fake graded Charizard cards as well after one person spotted one for sale online.

TCG fans warn about fake graded Pokemon cards

Shared in the Pokemon TCG subreddit on July 21, user gloomy-trade-1792 shared a fake first edition Charizard that they found on a local selling website.

“This fake stuff is infuriating,” they said. “It really makes your blood boil when scammers can get away with this and take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. Always do your due diligence in plenty of research, be cautious, take that extra time to think it over, and never be rushed if it’s too good to be true.”

In the picture, you can see that even the case on the fake PSA-graded card doesn’t look as nice as the legit version. Right away, eagle-eyed fans will notice the top paper that displays the card name and grade number isn’t properly cut and the quality of the plastic is different.

Others took to the comments to share the same sentiment, also calling out obvious errors with the card itself.

“The card inside is fake. Easiest tell is the left/right borders being too thin. But I bet the holo is printed on and the pattern never changes over different lighting,” one user explained.

One of the most prominent examples of fake Pokemon cards is Logan Paul’s infamous $3.5M 1st Edition box that ended up having GI Joe cards inside.