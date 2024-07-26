Fake Pokemon cards finally have a use fans think is “adorable”

As a Pokemon TCG fan, you’ll end up coming across fake Pokemon cards at one time or another during your time in the community while hunting for rare and valuable pieces.

They’re the bane of many collector’s existence, swarming online resale platforms and even physical card shops in some cases. A handful of fake Pokemon cards are almost identical to the original cards but for the most part, they look strange and are often gold like a Hyper Rare.

A Pokemon TCG collector stumbled upon a genius use for fake Pokemon cards while out shopping, coming across a charity shop using imitation cards as eye-catching price labels. Other collectors were inspired by the “novel” use of the gimmicky cardboard.

Pokemon TCG collectors in the replies were delighted by the use of fake cards, praising it as creative and unique. One fan noted, “Those are fake cards anyway, might as well find some use for them.”

Another replied to this, pointing out another endearing use for fake Pokemon cards, “My brother is an elementary school teacher and uses them for his prize chests. All the kids know they are fake, but they are still his most popular prize.”

One collector added, “Probably been donated and thought them a better use than just outright binning them, it’s eye catching and novel at least!”

Others even shared their own experiences with imitation cards being spotted in the wild. A reader detailed, “There’s a thrift shop near me that does the same thing. I thought it was the coolest s**t. They also always have a treasure trove of rad stuff and the owners are super nice.”

Coming across fake Pokemon cards is usually a frustrating experience for collectors, and it’s clear to see that the community felt inspired by the “lovely” use of the overly-golden cards.

It’s unclear whether the slew of fake golden cards being peddled to the community will ever slow down, so make sure to check out our guides on how to spot fake Pokemon cards and how you can sell your cards safely, too.