Pokemon TCG collector stunned after getting two $130 Charizards in one day

One Pokemon TCG collector was stunned after getting two $130 Charizards after a birthday surprise plan backfires.

One girl planned to give her boyfriend, who is a major fan of Pokemon TCG, the best birthday ever by buying him a $130 151 Full Art Scarlet & Violet 151 Charizard ex that he’d wanted “forever”.

However, the surprise majorly backfired (or went well) as she explained in her story posted on social media.

So that her boyfriend didn’t feel bad about her spending $130 on him, she also bought two regular 151 packs, one for each of them, and hid the Charizard in her pack so that he would believe that they earned the card organically.

“I get home, put the card in MY pack so he wouldn’t know it was opened, and give him the other pack,” she wrote. “I allow him to go first. And he opens his pack. And he pulls the first Full Art Charmander, then the second Full Art Charmeleon, AND THEN THE FULL ART CHARIZARD I JUST PAYED 130 DOLLARS FOR THAT IS SITTING IN MY PACK. WHAT ARE THE CHANCES?

“Anyway. Now we have two,” she finished.

People in the comments couldn’t believe the story and the incredible luck of the boyfriend to get the Full Art of every Charmander evolution in a single pack.

Others found the story wholesome and noted to the original poster that while she may have wasted $130 on the second Charizard, the experience made for a once-in-a-lifetime story.

“Well, that’s going to be an AMAZING memory when he’s older!” They reminded her.

The Scarlet & Violet 151 Full Art Charizard ex is an extremely rare card, and the most coveted one out of the whole Pokemon TCG set (with the Full Art Blastoise ex being second but still worth under half its flame-breathing alternative). If any of you are still looking for the evasive Scarlet & Violet 151 Charizard ex card, we wish you the best of luck in your collection journey.

