Save 30% on the Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar 2023 with this Black Friday deal

GameStop is giving a massive 30% discount with this Pokemon Black Friday deal that takes this Pokemon Card Holiday Calendar down to a historic low of $34.99, down from its usual $49.99 retail price.

Retailers have been slashing prices this Black Friday, November, which means amazing deals on all sorts of Pokemon items, like this Pokemon MEGA Charizard building set, the Pokemon Nanoblock dragon types set, and the Pokemon TCG Classic Board Game set. For a full list of deals, why not check out our Pokemon Black Friday deals page?

This 30% off Black Friday deal from GameStop is not to be missed. Not only are you making a saving on the calendar itself, but the value of the combined individual items far exceeds the price tag.

Note: We will tell you exactly what is in the calendar below the button, so if you don’t want it spoiled, don’t scroll any further!

What is in the 2023 Pokemon Card Holiday Calendar?

Pokemon

The Pokemon Holiday Calendar has 25 days’ worth of surprises. The front of the calendar features a charming design of Pikachu, Stantler, and friends playing on a snowy backdrop. You’ll find all kinds of exciting gifts to open in the lead-up to Christmas, making it an excellent Advent calendar too.

You can expect to find the following Pokemon TCG promotional cards within, all stamped with a silvery snowflake:

Pikachu

Crygonal

Snom

Glaceon V

Alolan Vulpix

Glaceon Vmax

Stantler

Glastrier

In addition to these cards, you’ll uncover some wonderful gifts, including:

A rubber keychain dangler that shows Pikachu and Glaceon

Two galaxy foil Pokemon coins featuring Vulpix, and Snom

As well as two sheets of Pokemon stickers

7 TCG 3-card fun packs, which hold 2 common cards and a reverse holo.

If that wasn’t enough, the box also contains five booster packs comprised of 2 x packs of Fusion Strike, 1 x Scarlet and Violet, and 2 x Paldea Evolved booster pack sets.

Happy holiday Pokemon hunting!

