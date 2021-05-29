How to catch and find Shiny Stunky in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Shiny Pokemon are all the rave in the mobile title Pokemon Go. So much so, that players will wander all over their town in hopes of finding one, and shiny Stunky is well worth your troubles!

Since its release, Pokemon Go has been without a doubt the best mobile game over recent years. Niantic has maintained the game’s quality of life, with consistent updates and events that bring new life to the game.

One aspect of the game that is still in the early stages is the shiny Pokemon catchable within the game. While all Pokemon does not have a shiny form as of now, there are some such as Stunky that have forms players are always desiring.

Here’s where to catch and find one in Go!

What are shiny Pokemon?

In short, shiny Pokemon are different colored variants that Pokemon possess. They were first mainstreamed in the traditional Pokemon games, and they are touted for being elusive to find. When we say this, we mean they are incredibly challenging to find, and that is why players are always wondering the best tips to catch shiny Pokemon.

Where to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Normally, players would encounter these Pokemon within the wild. Whether it would be in grass, caves, or in the ocean; from time to time you may get lucky and encounter one of the many shiny Pokemon.

However, in Go, there are other ways in which you may encounter Pokemon and Niantic has outlined some of the many methods players can follow to find these shiny Pokemon.

Below are some of the ways players will be able to encounter shiny Pokemon.

Wild encounters

Raid Boss encounters

Special Research breakthroughs

Research Task rewards

Event-limited Pokemon This includes Smeargle, Ditto, Unown, and Meltan



How to catch and find shiny Stunky

Stunky is a Poison/Dark-type Pokemon that was added in generation four or the Sinnoh region. Within Go, this Pokemon offers one of the better shiny variants, as rather than the purple tint it usually dawns, it trades this for a pink one.

On May 17th, 2021 Stunky’s shiny form was a part of the Water/Dark-type Incense Day, and since players have been trying to find this Pokemon. It’s currently unclear how common the Pokemon is within the wild, and whether or not its shiny form is still in the game.

But, if you are on the hunt for one some tips to take into mind are to use lures near Pokestops; as this may increase the spawn rate around you; but your luck could be hit or miss with this method.

Be sure to let us know if you were able to add this Pokemon into your shiny collection!