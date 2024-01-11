With Mankey’s latest evolution making its way into the hit mobile game, we’re here to help you and explain how to evolve Mankey into Annihilape in Pokemon Go.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Game Freak decided to teach an old monkey some new moves, allowing Mankey and Primeape to evolve into Annihilape.

Now, the fearsome warrior is ready to make its debut in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Niantic is adding the Paldean powerhouse Annihilape to Pokemon Go soon as part of the Pokemon Go Raging Battles event, and this also means that existing Mankey and Primeape now have access to a mighty new form. So, learn how to evolve Mankey and Primeape into Annihilape in Pokemon Go.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How do I evolve Mankey into Annihilape in Pokemon Go?

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

There are two steps when trying to evolve your Mankey in Pokemon Go. Luckily the first is fairly simple, but earning yourself an Annihilape is set to take a bit more work. Remember, this will only come into effect after the Pokemon Go Raging Battles event has begun.

Article continues after ad

To evolve Mankey into Primeape in Pokemon Go, use 50 Mankey Candy.

To evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokemon Go, players first need 100 Mankey Candy. Then set Primeape as your buddy, and defeat 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-Type Pokemon in battle. Primeape does not need to be the one to defeat the Pokemon, but it must be your buddy at the time.

That’s all we have for this guide today, but be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s great Pokemon Go coverage below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Article continues after ad