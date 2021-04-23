New Pokemon Snap locations guide: all Lental region islands - Dexerto

New Pokemon Snap introduces players to the Lental region, which contains over 200 ‘mon to find and photograph throughout many different islands. But how many locations are there exactly?

After 22 years of waiting, Pokemon Snap fans are finally being treated to the next instalment in the series on the Nintendo Switch, a console that couldn’t be more fitting for the point-and-shoot photography game. Not only are there a whole horde of new features and an entire catalogue of ‘mon, there are also a ton of different zones too.

In debut trailers and exciting gameplay, we’ve gotten a glimpse at some of the Lental region’s areas and the creatures that inhabit them. The original had seven locations ranging from a volcano to a cloud level in the heavens – does the 2021 game have more? Here’s what you need to know.

All locations in New Pokemon Snap

At the time of writing, it isn’t known exactly how many different areas there are in New Pokemon Snap, though we have gotten a good glimpse at a few of them through several trailers and previews.

So far, only four locations have been shown off, but the game is thought to have more based on the huge number of over 200 ‘mon hidden throughout its islands. The locations revealed so far are as follows:

Jungle

Ocean

Desert

Forest

Areas in the photography title have hidden routes for players to discover via the new Scan feature, and these pathways house many Pokemon not seen anywhere else on the island so it’s worth running through zones multiple times to see what you can discover.

The Ocean course in particular is interesting because based on a preview trailer we saw in April, we know that it has two parts to it: a beach, and underwater. Majestic Legendary ‘mon Lugia was also shown to be hiding in its depths.

Levels also have a daytime and a nighttime version, and different creatures show up depending on what the time of day is. Driving through the Jungle at midnight sounds terrifying!

New Pokemon Snap releases on April 30, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For how to pre-order, including prices and bonuses, check out our pre-purchase guide here.

