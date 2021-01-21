Every Pokemon confirmed in New Pokemon Snap so far

After two decades, Game Freak is returning to Pokemon Snap with all new adventure in April 2021. Here is every single ‘mon confirmed to be in the highly anticipated game so far.
Pokemon fans around the world rejoiced when a new Snap title was surprisingly announced for the Nintendo Switch. The quirky photography game had been dormant since its debut on the Nintendo 64 in 1999.
While there is still a lot we don’t know about the project, several trailers have given us a strong hint of what ‘mon we can expect in the new region. Here is a list of every monster confirmed so far in the upcoming release.
Every Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap
When New Pokemon Snap makes its debut on April 30, players will get to explore the Lental region for the very first time. As the protagonist, fans will be trekking across a handful of islands to photograph their favorite ‘mon in their natural habitat.
A short trailer introduced us to Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita, as well as several climates to venture across. From a vast desert to a vibrant tropical getaway, the Nintendo Switch title looks to bring Game Freak’s beloved property to life like never seen before.
Although the footage we have seen has been on the short side, each frame is packed with characters hidden throughout their environment. Below we will go over every Pokemon confirmed to be in the game so far.
Kanto (Gen I)
Blastoise
Dodrio
Lapras
Machamp
Magikarp
Pidgeot
Pikachu
Pinsir
Squirtle
Johto (Gen II)
Aipom
Bellossom
Heracross
Hoothoot
Mantine
Meganium
Pichu
Quagsire
Wooper
Hoenn (Gen III)
Beautifly
Pelipper
Sharpedo
Shiftry
Torchic
Wailord
Wingull
Wurmple
Zangoose
Sinnoh (Gen IV)
Bidoof
Drifblim
Finneon
Hippowdon
Skorupi
Starly
Torterra
Unova (Gen V)
Bouffalant
Deerling
Emolga
Liepard
Mandibuzz
Sawsbuck
Swanna
Kalos (Gen VI)
Vivillon
Alola (Gen VII)
Alolan Raichu
Bounsweet
Crabrawler
Pikipek
Primarina
Pyukumuku
Toucannon
Galar (Gen VIII)
Grookey
Scorbunny
So far, roughly 60 or so Pokemon have been confirmed based on trailers and promotional items. But players can expect that number to at least double in the final version, with a flurry of secret ‘mon possibly in the mix as well.
As more details come out, Dexerto will continue to update this hub until we have the complete list. One thing is for certain, New Snap seems to be representing all eight generations and regions rather generously.
