Pokemon

Every Pokemon confirmed in New Pokemon Snap so far

Published: 21/Jan/2021 1:12

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of New Pokemon snap promotional.
The Pokemon Company / Bandai Namco

New Pokemon Snap

After two decades, Game Freak is returning to Pokemon Snap with all new adventure in April 2021. Here is every single ‘mon confirmed to be in the highly anticipated game so far.

Pokemon fans around the world rejoiced when a new Snap title was surprisingly announced for the Nintendo Switch. The quirky photography game had been dormant since its debut on the Nintendo 64 in 1999.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about the project, several trailers have given us a strong hint of what ‘mon we can expect in the new region. Here is a list of every monster confirmed so far in the upcoming release.

Screenshot of New Pokemon Snap protagonist and Meganium.
The Pokemon Company
Players will take photographs of their favorite Pokemon in New Snap.

Every Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap

When New Pokemon Snap makes its debut on April 30, players will get to explore the Lental region for the very first time. As the protagonist, fans will be trekking across a handful of islands to photograph their favorite ‘mon in their natural habitat.

A short trailer introduced us to Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita, as well as several climates to venture across. From a vast desert to a vibrant tropical getaway, the Nintendo Switch title looks to bring Game Freak’s beloved property to life like never seen before.

Although the footage we have seen has been on the short side, each frame is packed with characters hidden throughout their environment. Below we will go over every Pokemon confirmed to be in the game so far.

Screenshot of New Pokemon Snap Aipom Dex entry.
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans can fill up a compendium in New Snap.

Kanto (Gen I)

  • Blastoise
  • Dodrio
  • Lapras
  • Machamp
  • Magikarp
  • Pidgeot
  • Pikachu
  • Pinsir
  • Squirtle

Johto (Gen II)

  • Aipom
  • Bellossom
  • Heracross
  • Hoothoot
  • Mantine
  • Meganium
  • Pichu
  • Quagsire
  • Wooper

Hoenn (Gen III)

  • Beautifly
  • Pelipper
  • Sharpedo
  • Shiftry
  • Torchic
  • Wailord
  • Wingull
  • Wurmple
  • Zangoose

Sinnoh (Gen IV)

  • Bidoof
  • Drifblim
  • Finneon
  • Hippowdon
  • Skorupi
  • Starly
  • Torterra

Unova (Gen V)

  • Bouffalant
  • Deerling
  • Emolga
  • Liepard
  • Mandibuzz
  • Sawsbuck
  • Swanna

Kalos (Gen VI)

  • Vivillon

Alola (Gen VII)

  • Alolan Raichu
  • Bounsweet
  • Crabrawler
  • Pikipek
  • Primarina
  • Pyukumuku
  • Toucannon

Galar (Gen VIII)

  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
Screenshot of Scorbunny being photographed in New Pokemon Snap.
The Pokemon Company
Select Pokemon from every region will be in the April 30 game.

So far, roughly 60 or so Pokemon have been confirmed based on trailers and promotional items. But players can expect that number to at least double in the final version, with a flurry of secret ‘mon possibly in the mix as well.

As more details come out, Dexerto will continue to update this hub until we have the complete list. One thing is for certain, New Snap seems to be representing all eight generations and regions rather generously.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Year countdown: Nominees, Voting, TOTY Predictions

Published: 21/Jan/2021 1:00 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 1:05

by Connor Bennett
Messi, Ramos and Kane TOTY 21 Fifa

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, and, we’ve got all the info on release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed now we’ve made the jump from FUTMAS – this year, known as Freeze – and moved into the new year. 

TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the springtime, this promo is all about fans voting for the best players in the game.

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, but, will it be the same this year? Here’s everything that’s been confirmed.

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?

As noted, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes. 

EA took a slightly different approach this season and opened the voting for Team of the Year on Thursday, January 7 after announcing it the day prior.

With voting previously starting on Jan 7, we still don’t yet know when cards will start entering packs, though we would guess it could occur around the week of January 18, giving players time to vote on who they want to see in TOTY.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

In terms of who might be on the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods, but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process is pretty simple, and it’s just a case of heading to the Team of the Year website. On the website, you will see an empty 4-3-3 template, in which you can fill in your preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

We already know what the TOTY Nominee card design looks like, as revealed in the promotional content above, but what about the Team of the Year cards themselves?

Well, we’ve been given our first look thanks to FUT Watch. This year’s design builds on years past, with a little bit less elegance but definitely a bit more ‘pop’.

With the card back shattered and shards sticking out around the edges, the design is vastly different from FIFA 20. However, it exudes the same flair of a lot of card designs this year.

FIFA 21 TOTY SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

What time does TOTY come out FIFA 21?

Currently, there’s no indication as to when TOTY comes out, and 2021 is following a different vein than the early event start of 2020, which started on January 15. We will be sure to update this piece with any further information as it drops, so make sure to check back often.

You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.