Every Pokemon confirmed in New Pokemon Snap so far

After two decades, Game Freak is returning to Pokemon Snap with all new adventure in April 2021. Here is every single ‘mon confirmed to be in the highly anticipated game so far.

Pokemon fans around the world rejoiced when a new Snap title was surprisingly announced for the Nintendo Switch. The quirky photography game had been dormant since its debut on the Nintendo 64 in 1999.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about the project, several trailers have given us a strong hint of what ‘mon we can expect in the new region. Here is a list of every monster confirmed so far in the upcoming release.

Every Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap

When New Pokemon Snap makes its debut on April 30, players will get to explore the Lental region for the very first time. As the protagonist, fans will be trekking across a handful of islands to photograph their favorite ‘mon in their natural habitat.

A short trailer introduced us to Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita, as well as several climates to venture across. From a vast desert to a vibrant tropical getaway, the Nintendo Switch title looks to bring Game Freak’s beloved property to life like never seen before.

Although the footage we have seen has been on the short side, each frame is packed with characters hidden throughout their environment. Below we will go over every Pokemon confirmed to be in the game so far.

Kanto (Gen I)

Blastoise

Dodrio

Lapras

Machamp

Magikarp

Pidgeot

Pikachu

Pinsir

Squirtle

Johto (Gen II)

Aipom

Bellossom

Heracross

Hoothoot

Mantine

Meganium

Pichu

Quagsire

Wooper

Hoenn (Gen III)

Beautifly

Pelipper

Sharpedo

Shiftry

Torchic

Wailord

Wingull

Wurmple

Zangoose

Sinnoh (Gen IV)

Bidoof

Drifblim

Finneon

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Starly

Torterra

Unova (Gen V)

Bouffalant

Deerling

Emolga

Liepard

Mandibuzz

Sawsbuck

Swanna

Kalos (Gen VI)

Vivillon

Alola (Gen VII)

Alolan Raichu

Bounsweet

Crabrawler

Pikipek

Primarina

Pyukumuku

Toucannon

Galar (Gen VIII)

Grookey

Scorbunny

So far, roughly 60 or so Pokemon have been confirmed based on trailers and promotional items. But players can expect that number to at least double in the final version, with a flurry of secret ‘mon possibly in the mix as well.

As more details come out, Dexerto will continue to update this hub until we have the complete list. One thing is for certain, New Snap seems to be representing all eight generations and regions rather generously.