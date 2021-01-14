Logo
Pokemon Snap 2: Release date, Nintendo Switch trailer, gameplay details

Published: 14/Jan/2021 17:00 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 17:16

by Paul Cot
New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Snap

It may have taken over 20 years to happen, but Nintendo are finally releasing a Pokemon Snap sequel on Switch, and we now have a trailer and release date to look forward to.

Pokemon Snap first launched on the Nintendo 64 in 1999 as one of the franchise’s earliest spin-off games. Its laid-back gameplay wasn’t what fans were used to, but it still managed to gain cult status and is fondly remembered by many gamers to this day.

Because of this, fans have spent the last two decades campaigning for a sequel. It seems Nintendo have finally listened, as a sequel is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021, and it’s looking pretty incredible.

We’ve rounded up all the details we can find about the upcoming sequel including the release date, a new trailer, and what players can expect from the tropical Lental region.

What is New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap on Switch
Players will capture their favorite Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap.

Just like the original Nintendo 64 game, New Pokemon Snap will give trainers a break from catching and battling Pokemon. Instead, they’ll spend their time traveling around wild locations to capture their favorite creatures on camera and fill out their Photodex.

The sequel will take place in the Lental region, which is made up of several unknown islands to visit. Using the NEO-ONE travel pod, players will explore beaches, jungles, and deserts while uncovering the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon alongside Professor Mirror.

Photographs taken by the player will be evaluated by Professor Mirror and scored based on “the subjects’ poses, how large they appear, how directly they’re facing the camera and where they fall in frame”.

Unlike the original game, which saw players take on the role of a character called Todd Snap, it seems that New Pokemon Snap will allow fans to choose a male or female original character like the mainline Pokemon games.

New Pokemon Snap trailer

The upcoming Pokemon Snap sequel is of course inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game, so it looks like it’s going to follow a very similar gameplay style – although with much-improved graphics, of course.

A new trailer, which you can watch above, shows off the lush island locations you’ll be visiting during the game, as well as a few of the more than 200 Pokemon you can take photographs of including Grookey, Heracross, and Pichu.

The trailer ends with an encounter with a giant Meganium, the grass-type Pokemon that arrived in Gen 2. It’s shining with a bright aura, which will no doubt be linked to the Illumina phenomenon at the heart of the game.

New Pokemon Snap release date

New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch
New Pokemon Snap hits Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Pokemon fans will no doubt be thrilled with how the sequel is coming along. Just by the trailer alone, the graphics looked to be an improvement on Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the gameplay seems fresh yet familiar.

Fortunately, there won’t be too long to wait for New Pokemon Snap to arrive, as it will be released for Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2021, and the game is available to pre-order right now.

We’ll keep this article updated as more Pokemon Snap information gets announced, so make sure you check back soon.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event: date & time, Shiny Rayquaza, Kyogre & Groudon raids

Published: 14/Jan/2021 4:17

by Brad Norton
Pokemon Go gameplay
Pokemon Go

As Pokemon GO continues to celebrate its fifth anniversary, the festivities leading to Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto have shifted focus to a new region as Hoenn is now in the spotlight.

Pokemon GO is in full celebration mode to kickoff 2021. Nearing its five year anniversary, the mobile app is going through an assortment of popular Pokemon regions on a journey to the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event in February.

As we get closer to this spectacle, players are being treated to new regional spotlights each and every week. Last week Sinnoh was the region in focus, though we now have the full rundown on what’s coming up next.

Hoenn is home to a wide array of Pokemon, many of which will be on offer in all-new ways for the duration of the event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon GO Hoenn celebration event features

Pokemon Go artwork
Hoenn is the region in focus for the next Pokemon GO celebration.

No different from previous weeks, the focus on the Hoenn region comes with all sorts of limited-time features to be excited for. Pokemon such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and plenty more will all be easier to spot during this week. 

Not only that, but the elusive Shiny Aron will also be appearing more frequently than usual. With this increased chance of catching a rare Pokemon, there’s no better time to try and round out your collection.

The full list of features for the Hoenn celebration can be seen below:

  • Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. 
  • Lucky trainers might encounter a Shiny Aron!
  • The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research tasks reward Stardust and lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event raid details

Raids will also be shifting to celebrating the Hoenn region for the duration of the event.

Certain Pokemon will be appearing in raids so you can hone in and grind for what you’re after. The full list can be found below:

  • One-star raids: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon 
  • Three-star raids: Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol
  • Five-star raids: Kyogre and Groudon 

Pokemon GO Hoenn event collection challenge

Pokemon GO gameplay
Kyogre and Groudon will appear in five-star raids during this Pokemon GO event.

With an emphasis on Hoenn-specific Pokemon for this event, it comes as no surprise that there is another Collection Challenge to get through. You’ll have to collect all of the following this time around: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon to receive three Silver Pinap Berries, XP, and an Incense.

Your progress can be tracked in the Today View section of the app.

Pokemon GO Hoenn event start date and time

The Hoenn event is right around the corner. Pokemon GO players can open the app from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10 AM in your local time. This celebration runs through until Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

You’ve got roughly one week to get grinding and collect as much as you can. From grabbing a Shiny Aron to ticking off fresh challenges, there will be plenty to keep you busy.

Niantic also teased Johto as the following region. The next leg of the celebration will be kicking off on Tuesday, January 26. 