Pokemon Snap 2: Release date, Nintendo Switch trailer, gameplay details

It may have taken over 20 years to happen, but Nintendo are finally releasing a Pokemon Snap sequel on Switch, and we now have a trailer and release date to look forward to.

Pokemon Snap first launched on the Nintendo 64 in 1999 as one of the franchise’s earliest spin-off games. Its laid-back gameplay wasn’t what fans were used to, but it still managed to gain cult status and is fondly remembered by many gamers to this day.

Because of this, fans have spent the last two decades campaigning for a sequel. It seems Nintendo have finally listened, as a sequel is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021, and it’s looking pretty incredible.

We’ve rounded up all the details we can find about the upcoming sequel including the release date, a new trailer, and what players can expect from the tropical Lental region.

What is New Pokemon Snap?

Just like the original Nintendo 64 game, New Pokemon Snap will give trainers a break from catching and battling Pokemon. Instead, they’ll spend their time traveling around wild locations to capture their favorite creatures on camera and fill out their Photodex.

The sequel will take place in the Lental region, which is made up of several unknown islands to visit. Using the NEO-ONE travel pod, players will explore beaches, jungles, and deserts while uncovering the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon alongside Professor Mirror.

Photographs taken by the player will be evaluated by Professor Mirror and scored based on “the subjects’ poses, how large they appear, how directly they’re facing the camera and where they fall in frame”.

Unlike the original game, which saw players take on the role of a character called Todd Snap, it seems that New Pokemon Snap will allow fans to choose a male or female original character like the mainline Pokemon games.

New Pokemon Snap trailer

The upcoming Pokemon Snap sequel is of course inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game, so it looks like it’s going to follow a very similar gameplay style – although with much-improved graphics, of course.

A new trailer, which you can watch above, shows off the lush island locations you’ll be visiting during the game, as well as a few of the more than 200 Pokemon you can take photographs of including Grookey, Heracross, and Pichu.

The trailer ends with an encounter with a giant Meganium, the grass-type Pokemon that arrived in Gen 2. It’s shining with a bright aura, which will no doubt be linked to the Illumina phenomenon at the heart of the game.

New Pokemon Snap release date

Pokemon fans will no doubt be thrilled with how the sequel is coming along. Just by the trailer alone, the graphics looked to be an improvement on Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the gameplay seems fresh yet familiar.

Fortunately, there won’t be too long to wait for New Pokemon Snap to arrive, as it will be released for Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2021, and the game is available to pre-order right now.

We’ll keep this article updated as more Pokemon Snap information gets announced, so make sure you check back soon.