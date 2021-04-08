Everything new in New Pokemon Snap – original & sequel differences explained - Dexerto

With New Pokemon Snap being, quite literally, the new Nintendo Switch sequel to Pokemon Snap, you might be wondering what features it takes from the original, and what’s not been seen before. We’ve got you.

After 22 years, the beloved Nintendo 64 game is finally getting a follow-up. Whether you’ve been a long-time fan or you’re just jumping in for the first time, the point-and-shoot photography title promises to give players an immersive experience worth writing home about.

No sequel is truly a sequel without offering something fresh to the table though, which is exactly what New Pokemon Snap does. Not only does it take features from the original, it brings updated ideas as well, throwing the 1999 classic into the modern day while also cashing in on the nostalgia.

All features in New Pokemon Snap

Probably the biggest and most important feature returning in the Switch game is the Pokemon. The original had just 63, and they were all from Kanto, making New Snap’s roster of over 200 incredibly impressive in comparison.

Not only do Kanto monsters return, but creatures from all generations – including the recent Galar region – make an appearance. From Squirtle and Torchic to Alolan Raichu and Grookey, the sequel dips its toes into every Gen. That’s not all that’s coming back, either.

Returning features:

Photo grading, by Professor Mirror this time

The Photodex

Traveling around the world in your NEO-ONE travel pod

Courses

New course paths can be unlocked

The Poke Flute, except it’s called Melody now

Apples, now known as Fluffruit

The main focus of New Pokemon Snap is to help Professor Mirror research the Illumina phenomenon that’s swept the Lental region. The odd trend makes monsters glow and, as seen in gameplay trailers, can also cause them to grow significantly in size.

To aid you in your adventures, the scientist gives you Illumina Orbs – one of his newest inventions. The tool allows you to use the strange effect on the fly to help you capture some epic snapshots.

New features:

Illumina Orbs

Day and nighttime versions of Courses

Re-Snap, which lets you edit your photos

Online sharing and worldwide leaderboards

Scan, a tool that shows additional information about Pokemon

Research Level – opens up new Courses

New Pokemon Snap releases on April 30, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For how to pre-order, including prices and bonuses, check out our guide here.

