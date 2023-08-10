Most valuable cards in Obsidian Flames Pokemon TCG expansion

The Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames expansion has finally arrived, featuring loads of stunning cards to discover. Here are some of the most valuable cards you can pull.

Hot on the heels of the recent Paldea Evolved expansion, the new Obsidian Flames set adds even more Paldea-region creatures to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, as well as a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex that comes in four different versions.

Officially released on August 11, 2023, the highly-anticipated expansion features a huge 230 cards to discover, from Illustration Rares to golden Hyper Rares. With so many to collect, you might be wondering which ones are the most valuable.

We’ve already rounded up what we think are the best cards in the Obsidian Flames expansion, but below we’ll be looking at which ones are fetching the highest prices.

The Pokemon Company

What are the most valuable Pokemon cards in Obsidian Flames?

Here are some of the most valuable cards in the Obsidian Flames expansion based on market prices from TCG Player at the time of writing:

Because the Obsidian Flames expansion is fresh on the market, it’s likely that these values will fluctuate heavily over time. Having said that, the prices above will give you a pretty good indication of what the rarest and most in-demand pulls will be.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see the four type-shifted Tera Charizard ex cards appear on the list above. Charizard has always been a fan-favorite Pokemon, and trading cards dedicated to this fiery beast always generate a lot of hype.

The Pokemon Company This is without a doubt the chase card of the Obsidian Flames expansion.

What is slightly surprising, though, is that the Special Illustration Rare variation of the Tera Charizard ex card is listed at a higher market value than the golden Hyper Rare version, despite the latter being the rarest card out of the four variations.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Special Illustration Rare variation back when it was revealed, and we named it the top Obsidian Flames card in our ‘best cards’ list, so it seems safe to assume the design of the card has triumphed over its rarer counterpart.

While you’re here, check out some more of our Pokemon TCG coverage below:

