Pokemon TCG collectors blown away as Obsidian Flames Charizard card revealed

With a little less than a month before the release of the Pokemon Obsidian Flames TCG set, The Pokemon Company released a sneak peek at several cards that will be included. A Dark Tera-type Charizard, in particular, has received a lot of attention.

The Pokemon Company is set to release a new TCG set in August called Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames. The new set will include over 150 new cards, as well as introduce special ex cards to the game.

Pokemon TCG collectors can’ get their hands on the new cards just yet, but fans of the franchise did get a special look at some of them on July 12 on the official Pokemon website.

One card, which features the iconic Charizard, has received rave reviews thus far.

New Charizard in Pokemon TCG revealed

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames TCG will be released on August 11. In preparation for the release of the new box, The Pokemon Company showcased some of the new cards that will be included as part of a special sneak peak on July 12.

One of the cards highlighted was Charizard ex, a Dark-type Tera Pokemon with 330 HP and an ability called Infernal Reign. When this Charizard is played from the hand to evolve a Pokemon during a turn, the controller can search the deck for three Basic Fire Energy cards and then attach them in any way the owner sees fit.

Besides its power, its “gorgeous” design has Pokemon TCG collectors excited.

One Pokemon TCG collector on Twitter exclaimed, “I’m so glad I preordered this set yesterday now lol I was sweating on either this or more of 151, but I need this card!”

Other Obdisian Flames cards revealed by The Pokemon Company were versions of Scizor, Mawile, Glimmora ex, and a Supporter card that will feature Montenevera gym leader Ryme.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames will introduce over 190 cards to the TCG pool, including Type-shifted Tera Pokémon, plus more than 15 Trainer cards and 20 brand-new Pokémon ex.