 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake: Everything we know so far - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake: Everything we know so far

Published: 25/Feb/2021 18:17

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga and Palkia next to Pokemon Logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Is the Pokemon franchise headed back to the Sinnoh region with Diamond & Pearl remakes? Here is everything we know so far about the rumored Game Freak-developed Gen IV Nintendo Switch titles.

Originally releasing in 2006 on Nintendo DS, Pokemon Diamond & Pearl has grown a massive following in the fandom ever since. So much so that the community has been begging Game Freak to remake the fourth generation RPGs for years now.

The Japanese developer announced a special “Pokemon Presents” that will go live on February 26 at 7:00 AM PST, where many believe the Sinnoh reimagining is finally going to be revealed. Here is what you can expect from the wildly anticipated releases should they actually exist.

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Peal legendaries Giratina, Palkia & Dialga.
The Pokemon Company
Is a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake being announced on February 26?

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake release date

If a Diamond & Pearl remake is in the works, it will probably be announced during the February 26 Pokemon Presents. Looking at the company’s history, Sun & Moon was revealed on the exact same date in 2016. Similarly, Sword & Shield made its 2019 debut just a day later on the 27th.

Using previous Pokemon Presents, it’s also likely that Game Freak will not give the Sinnoh remakes an exact release date, and will instead end the trailer with “coming soon in late 2021” or something to that effect. Gen V, VI, and VII all had a similar rollout, with the exact date being given at a later time.

Since the Nintendo franchise sticks pretty closely to a consistent schedule, we are taking a wild guess that the Diamond & Pearl remakes will launch on Friday, November 19. The past three titles have all launched within that four-day window. Although it should be noted that 2021 has been an unusual year, so it’s unclear how much that has impacted development. We wouldn’t be too shocked if this ended up being an early December release or even further out, although this is unlikely.

Screenshot of the Wild Area in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Diamond & Pearl remake will likely use Sword & Shield’s engine.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake Sword & Shield connection

If Diamond & Pearl remakes are being worked on, the title will likely either be created in Gen 8’s Sword & Shield engine or 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. Based on past generations, it would be highly unusual for the reimagining to NOT use the Galar region’s engine.

One of the ways the Japanese developer is able to release a remake in between each generation is by re-using engines and assets. So it’s a pretty safe bet that the Gen IV remakes would follow the same pattern and be created using Sword & Shield as a base. If announced on February 26, we will get a debut trailer that will confirm whether it uses Gen 8 as a template or not.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake features

Assuming the Sinnoh remakes are created using Sword & Shield’s engine then we will almost definitely see the Gen 8 title’s features being integrated into the Gen IV reimagining. This means expect your favorite Diamond & Pearl ‘mon to be able to turn into towering giants with the Dynamax mechanic. It also wouldn’t be shocking if Legendaries such as Giratina, Palkia, and Dialga get epic new designs with G-Max forms.

Gen III remakes Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire included Mega Evolutions from Pokemon X & Y, so there is a precedent set for the series re-using the current generation’s gimmick. That means we should be prepared to see changes to the Sinnoh map as well as we could get a Wild Area dropped in the region somewhere. The semi-open world location was a popular design so it would be more shocking if Game Freak decides to drop it.

The last feature we feel is a safe bet is online Raids. The new mode not only had players connecting with fellow Trainers around the world, but it kept fans sticking around with the title a year after completing it. The mechanic is key to the series’ future, and it would be devastating if a Diamond & Pearl reimagining didn’t have it. Plus The Crown Tundra DLC’s Dynamax Adventures was a brilliant evolution to Shiny hunting.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Dynamax raids featuring G-Max Machamp.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Diamond & Pearl remake will probably include Gen 8 features such as Raids and Dynamaxing.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake regional forms

First introduced in 2016’s Sun & Moon, regional variants have been one of the most popular additions to the series. Classic ‘mon get a new spin on their design, and their element Type is completely changed based on its region.

Should fourth-generation remakes actually be revealed, fans should expect to see a few Sinnoh region variants. As for who, it’s anyone’s guess. But it would be shocking if Game Freak decided to drop the tradition, given it’s been integrated into two generations now.

What about Let’s Go Sinnoh?

On February 23, the official Pokemon Company Twitter account tweeted out “Let’s go, Sinnoh!” which sent fans into a frenzy. It led many to wonder if the long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remake would actually be a sequel to 2018’s “Let’s Go” series instead.

While we personally think that won’t be the case, anything is possible. We could even get a Gen IV reimagining that uses Sword & Shield’s engine, but also integrates Go’s catch mechanics, style customizations for Pokemon, mounts, Go Park, Poke Ball Plus integration, and more.

In fact, eagle-eyed fans actually spotted that in January, Nintendo tested and recertified the Poke Ball Plus controller. Perhaps Game Freak will somehow integrate the device into the possible Diamond & Pearl remake.

Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Legendary Dialga next to Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu protagonist and Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
While unlikely, the Diamond & Pearl remake could be tied to the Let’s Go series.

At the time of writing, the wildly anticipated titles have not even been announced. While most fans and media outlets believe it to be a forgone conclusion, anything is possible. However, looking at past releases, there will no doubt a collector’s edition of sorts.

Unfortunately, in previous generations, it’s just been a bundle that includes both versions packaged in. Like Sword & Shield, the Sinnoh titles will probably also have an Expansion Pass that can be pre-ordered directly on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The Japanese developer often gives away free rare monsters and items for those that pre-order, so check back after the Pokemon Presents on February 26.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 9:22

by Andrew Amos
ESL

Share

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Ax1le: 28.5 total kills
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Hobbit: 43.5 total deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points
  • Electronic: 6.5 total assists
    • Over = 95 points
    • Under = 105 points
  • Flamie: 18.5 total headshots
    • Over = 105 points
    • Under = 95 points
  • S1mple: 75.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points

Visit Thrive Fantasy

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Buster: 45.5 total kills
    • Over = 115 points
    • Under = 85 points
  • Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
    • Over = 80 points
    • Under = 120 points
  • Magisk: 9.5 total assists
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points
  • gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

Terms and Conditions of the Thrive Fantasy service apply, for a full list of Terms and Conditions, please visit: https://www.thrivefantasy.com/