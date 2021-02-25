Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake: Everything we know so far - Dexerto

Is the Pokemon franchise headed back to the Sinnoh region with Diamond & Pearl remakes? Here is everything we know so far about the rumored Game Freak-developed Gen IV Nintendo Switch titles.

Originally releasing in 2006 on Nintendo DS, Pokemon Diamond & Pearl has grown a massive following in the fandom ever since. So much so that the community has been begging Game Freak to remake the fourth generation RPGs for years now.

The Japanese developer announced a special “Pokemon Presents” that will go live on February 26 at 7:00 AM PST, where many believe the Sinnoh reimagining is finally going to be revealed. Here is what you can expect from the wildly anticipated releases should they actually exist.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake release date

If a Diamond & Pearl remake is in the works, it will probably be announced during the February 26 Pokemon Presents. Looking at the company’s history, Sun & Moon was revealed on the exact same date in 2016. Similarly, Sword & Shield made its 2019 debut just a day later on the 27th.

Using previous Pokemon Presents, it’s also likely that Game Freak will not give the Sinnoh remakes an exact release date, and will instead end the trailer with “coming soon in late 2021” or something to that effect. Gen V, VI, and VII all had a similar rollout, with the exact date being given at a later time.

Since the Nintendo franchise sticks pretty closely to a consistent schedule, we are taking a wild guess that the Diamond & Pearl remakes will launch on Friday, November 19. The past three titles have all launched within that four-day window. Although it should be noted that 2021 has been an unusual year, so it’s unclear how much that has impacted development. We wouldn’t be too shocked if this ended up being an early December release or even further out, although this is unlikely.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake Sword & Shield connection

If Diamond & Pearl remakes are being worked on, the title will likely either be created in Gen 8’s Sword & Shield engine or 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. Based on past generations, it would be highly unusual for the reimagining to NOT use the Galar region’s engine.

One of the ways the Japanese developer is able to release a remake in between each generation is by re-using engines and assets. So it’s a pretty safe bet that the Gen IV remakes would follow the same pattern and be created using Sword & Shield as a base. If announced on February 26, we will get a debut trailer that will confirm whether it uses Gen 8 as a template or not.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake features

Assuming the Sinnoh remakes are created using Sword & Shield’s engine then we will almost definitely see the Gen 8 title’s features being integrated into the Gen IV reimagining. This means expect your favorite Diamond & Pearl ‘mon to be able to turn into towering giants with the Dynamax mechanic. It also wouldn’t be shocking if Legendaries such as Giratina, Palkia, and Dialga get epic new designs with G-Max forms.

Gen III remakes Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire included Mega Evolutions from Pokemon X & Y, so there is a precedent set for the series re-using the current generation’s gimmick. That means we should be prepared to see changes to the Sinnoh map as well as we could get a Wild Area dropped in the region somewhere. The semi-open world location was a popular design so it would be more shocking if Game Freak decides to drop it.

The last feature we feel is a safe bet is online Raids. The new mode not only had players connecting with fellow Trainers around the world, but it kept fans sticking around with the title a year after completing it. The mechanic is key to the series’ future, and it would be devastating if a Diamond & Pearl reimagining didn’t have it. Plus The Crown Tundra DLC’s Dynamax Adventures was a brilliant evolution to Shiny hunting.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake regional forms

First introduced in 2016’s Sun & Moon, regional variants have been one of the most popular additions to the series. Classic ‘mon get a new spin on their design, and their element Type is completely changed based on its region.

Should fourth-generation remakes actually be revealed, fans should expect to see a few Sinnoh region variants. As for who, it’s anyone’s guess. But it would be shocking if Game Freak decided to drop the tradition, given it’s been integrated into two generations now.

What about Let’s Go Sinnoh?

On February 23, the official Pokemon Company Twitter account tweeted out “Let’s go, Sinnoh!” which sent fans into a frenzy. It led many to wonder if the long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remake would actually be a sequel to 2018’s “Let’s Go” series instead.

While we personally think that won’t be the case, anything is possible. We could even get a Gen IV reimagining that uses Sword & Shield’s engine, but also integrates Go’s catch mechanics, style customizations for Pokemon, mounts, Go Park, Poke Ball Plus integration, and more.

In fact, eagle-eyed fans actually spotted that in January, Nintendo tested and recertified the Poke Ball Plus controller. Perhaps Game Freak will somehow integrate the device into the possible Diamond & Pearl remake.

At the time of writing, the wildly anticipated titles have not even been announced. While most fans and media outlets believe it to be a forgone conclusion, anything is possible. However, looking at past releases, there will no doubt a collector’s edition of sorts.

Unfortunately, in previous generations, it’s just been a bundle that includes both versions packaged in. Like Sword & Shield, the Sinnoh titles will probably also have an Expansion Pass that can be pre-ordered directly on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The Japanese developer often gives away free rare monsters and items for those that pre-order, so check back after the Pokemon Presents on February 26.