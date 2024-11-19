IShowSpeed’s Australia & New Zealand Tour 2024 live stream: How to watch

IShowSpeed is set to start his next international livestream tour and this time he’s going to Australia and New Zealand. Here’s how to watch his endeavors live and when the stream’s going to start.

Throughout 2024, IShowSpeed has made his way around the world as the YouTube sensation live-streamed his travels around various parts of Europe and Southeast Asia.

Fans flock to his location and surround him in an attempt to meet their favorite streamer almost everywhere he goes, causing $50,000 in damages to rented cars and forcing him to evacuate.

His Asia streams were full of wild antics too, as IShowSpeed was dropped by a professional Muay Thai fighter while in Thailand, but that didn’t stop him from going up against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao after traveling to the Philippines. He also made time to ride elephants, go face-to-face with tigers, and have his microphone stolen by a monkey.

Speed took a break from traveling after he returned from Asia to attempt a world record and go up against an Olympic runner, but announced his next major tour on Monday, November 18.

IShowSpeed’s Australia tour will begin on Wednesday, November 20, at 6 pm ET/Thursday, November 21, at 10 AM GMT+11. His first stream has already garnered attention from fans, with many already waiting in the chat.

IShowSpeed will have a new livestream for each day of the tour, and we’ll update this article with all the antics and memorable moments from his travels.

Whether this Australia and New Zealand tour will be as record-breaking as Speed’s time in Asia, though, we’ll have to wait to see.

During that tour, the YouTube star broke out in tears after reaching 1M live viewers while in Indonesia, making him the number one most-watched English streamer of all time in the process.