Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl pre-order guide – where to buy - Dexerto

The Pokemon franchise is headed back to the Sinnoh region with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl set to release in late 2021 Nintendo Switch. Here’s where you can buy the Gen IV remakes.

After years of hype and anticipation, the Sinnoh remakes have finally been revealed. Making their debut in 2021, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will bring the beloved fourth generation to the Nintendo Switch.

The HD reimagining is being headed by developer ILCA and will be a faithful recreation of the classic Nintendo DS titles. Here is everything you need to know about pre-ordering the wildly anticipated RPGs.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl release date

On February 26, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl were officially unveiled during a special Pokemon Presents conference for the series’ 25th anniversary. Fans got their first look at the project with a short debut trailer.

Advertisement

As is common with Game Freak titles when first announced, the Sinnoh remake wasn’t given a concrete release date. At the end of the reveal video, we instead got a “late 2021” window. While some have speculated that the games may drop on Gen IV’s anniversary on September 28, it is probably more likely to be in October or November.

Based on previous releases like Ultra Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield, we are guessing it will drop around November 19. While we don’t have a proper release date yet, players can still pre-order the game.

Where to pre-order Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

At the time of writing, Nintendo has not yet listed Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl on the eShop. Which makes sense as the projects still don’t have a specific release date. However, players should be able to pre-order the games digitally fairly soon, as The Pokemon Company will no doubt reveal more info in the coming months.

Advertisement

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond physical pre-orders:

US

UK

Pokemon Shining Pearl physical pre-orders:

US

UK

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is perhaps one of the most anticipated releases in series’ history. The community has been begging Game Freak to re-make Gen IV for years, and now they will get to revisit the Sinnoh region for its 15th anniversary.

While the HD reimaginings’ unique chibi art-style has divided some fans, most players are just excited that the project even exists. For everything we know so far about the Nintendo Switch titles, check out our guide here.