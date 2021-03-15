All features that might return in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl - Dexerto

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is headed for the Nintendo Switch in late 2021. A viral thread highlighted how many returning features the Gen IV remakes might actually have, and it’s more than you may think!

After a decade of hype and anticipation, The Pokemon Company confirmed the series would be returning to the Sinnoh region with the announcement of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl in February 2021.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about the new fourth generation titles outside of them being “faithful” to the originals, a post online revealed just how many features could return in the Nintendo Switch remakes.

Advertisement

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s potential features

Breaking with decades of tradition, Game Freak is not only NOT developing the Sinnoh remakes, but Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are aiming to be faithful recreations rather then a modern gen reimagining such as 2014’s Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire were to Gen III.

A viral post on the r/Pokemon subreddit compiled a list of possible features that could be included in the upcoming Gen IV remakes. “If BDSP are truly faithful recreations of the originals, we’re getting some cool features returning to the series,” the fan wrote.

Assuming developer ILCA doesn’t cut corners, players are in for a treat as the 2006 Nintendo DS titles were actually packed with content. From the Sinnoh underground to the Stat Trainers side quests, there is a ton of possible mechanics could be set to return.

Advertisement

While some may be let down that Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl aren’t full blown eight generation-style reimaginings (Dynamax raids in Sinnoh would have been awesome), the base games for Gen IV were pretty revolutionary even by today’s standards.

Pokemon fans reacting to the post sounded off on the potential of it being a “faithful” recreation.

“Even if it is a 1:1 faithful, we still have a beast of a game. The originals had a lot more in them than base [Ruby & Sapphire, Red & Blue, Gold & Silver],” one fan wrote. Another exclaimed, “Thanks for the actual positive comment about the games. Getting tired of seeing nothing but s**t posts.”

Advertisement

Of course, there is no guarantee any of the features listed in the viral post will make their way into Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. However, because The Pokemon Company has stated these would be “faithful” recreations, there is an expectation they will deliver experiences from the original.

While there is a lot we still don’t know about the Sinnoh remakes, it’s interesting to take a look back at just how many content and features were in the 2006 Nintendo DS titles. Only time will tell what eventually makes its way back into the Nintendo Switch projects. With the second half of 2021 quickly approaching, the wait shouldn’t be too much longer.