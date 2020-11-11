 Pokemon Go trainers upset with expensive Pokemon HOME transfer costs - Dexerto
Pokemon Go trainers upset with expensive Pokemon HOME transfer costs

Published: 11/Nov/2020 4:16 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 4:20

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon HOME’s connectivity with Pokemon Go has finally arrived but it is the transfer costs that are making the headlines.

Trainers have been waiting for the integration for the majority of 2020 and, finally, it went live on the evening of November 10 (Level 40 trainers only as of writing). This means Pokemon can be transferred from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME.

While we knew the connectivity was coming, we didn’t know what the cost of transferring Pokemon would be. Well now we do and trainers are far from impressed.

Pokemon transfer costs

Once your Pokemon HOME is synced with Pokemon Go, you’ll be transferring using GO Transporter device and the energy you have stored up in it.

To begin with you’ll have 10,000 energy and when it dips below this you’ll regain 60 energy per hour. So, if you’re down to zero energy it would take 167 hours (basically a week) to get it back to full charge.

Alternatively, you can use your hard-earned PokeCoins. Every 10 energy you regenerate will cost one PokeCoin, which is 1,000 coins to get it back to 10,000 energy.

We had to wait a while but Pokemon Go can finally interact with Pokemon HOME!

This is meaningless without knowing the transfer costs, though. They vary from the type of Pokemon, their strength, and whether they are a Shiny. The costs are as follows:

Standard Pokemon

  • Base cost: 10
  • Shiny +1,990
  • CP 1001-2000: +100
  • CP 2001+: +300

Legendary Pokemon

  • Base cost: 1,000
  • Shiny +9,000
  • CP 1001-2000: +300
  • CP 2001+: +500

Mythical Pokemon

  • Base cost: 2,000
  • Shiny +8,000
  • CP 1001-2000: +500
  • CP 2001+: +700

An expensive transfer

Not many trainers will be too upset with the cost of transferring most of your Pokemon. However, when it comes to Legendary, Mythical and Shiny Pokemon the cost increases, quickly.

Transferring a Shiny Legendary or Mythical Pokemon from Go to HOME costs a massive 10,000 energy. This means, without using PokeCoins, you can only transfer one a week!

So, if you have 100 you want to transfer you’ll be waiting for the better part of two years to do so. Even ‘standard’ Pokemon shinies are limited to five a week.

Trainers were unsurprisingly quick to throw the greed accusation at Niantic, the Pokemon Go developers. It even made Niantic a trending term, which was obviously for the wrong reasons.

“The mechanisms behind this are just 100% behind making profit above the user experience. I don’t care whether it’s Niantic or TPC behind it, it’s wrong,” Serebii webmaster, Joe Merrick shared on Twitter.

Many other players echoed Joe’s thoughts but one trainer shared an interesting theory as to why the expensive costs are in place, aside from makPokemon Go’s Level 40 level cap could be increased very sooning money of course.

Fre Cons Bo shared: “From what I see, they are afraid that people will be using this feature to abandon GO. This method basically forces players to still play GO, because it may take them weeks, if not months to transfer all collection (I don’t know how many you can send in full capacity).” It’s an interesting point and there could well be some validity to it.

Some trainers will be hoping Niantic alters these costs but that seems unlikely. They probably put a lot of time into deciding them in the first place, while considering the reaction to them.

There might be an uproar for the moment but that will dampen as time goes on.

Fortnite Last Laugh trailer hints Joker might bring back C4s

Published: 11/Nov/2020 3:51

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle C4
Epic Games / DC Comics

Fortnite’s Last Laugh Bundle trailer finally dropped, but although it shows off some incredible DC Skins including Joker, Midas, and Poison Ivy, it’s also got fans wondering whether C4s might be coming back to the game.

 

Epic Games announced Fortnite’s Last Laugh Skin Bundle several months ago. However, a lot of time has passed since then, and fans were left wondering when it would be added to the game.

Fortunately, Epic Games has finally broken their silence once again and released an official trailer on November 10. It showed off some incredible DC Skins including Midas, Poison Ivy, and of course, Joker.

The skins have drawn a lot of attention and praise. However, something else that featured in the trailer has sparked even more excitement; in addition to cackling maniacally and clowning around, Joker wreaks havoc with C4s.

C4s have been a divisive topic among Fortnite players for many years. Some players think they’re a great way to deal with opponents who camp and turtle, especially in competitive modes. However, others believe they’re a little too overpowered.  

Epic Games has added and removed multiple times, which only added more fuel to the fire. They’ve even tried nerfing it by making players only find one at a time. But in the end, they decided to remove them from the game, and it’s been that way ever since.

Now, in yet another turn of events, it looks like C4s are back in business, at least for a while. It’s hard to find a more fitting weapon for Joker to use. If they were going to bring it back for any character, it had to be him.

Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle C4
Epic Games
Like in most games, C4s in Fortnite can be exploded using a remote.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s all speculation about the C4s until Epic Games makes an official announcement.

For all we know, Joker using them in the trailer might not mean anything other than a way to make the announcement more comical.

Either way, the Last Laugh Bundle is locked in and ready to go. Joker, Midas, and Poison Ivy skins will hit the Item Shop later on in the week. If you want to get your hands on them, don’t forget. Otherwise, you might miss out.