Pokemon TCG Pocket: How to log out & transfer accounts

Wondering how to log out of Pokemon TCG Pocket or transfer your account to a new device? Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has taken the world by storm. The virtual card game has quickly cemented itself as a great new Pokemon experience thanks to its versatility and deck-building mechanics.

With local battling and a fully fleshed-out combat system, players can spend hours creating the best deck they can and testing it against their friends or strangers across the globe.

However, for those just jumping into the game now, be wary when creating your account, as the devs have made logging out and transferring data a complicated process. Thankfully, we’ve covered everything you need about transferring accounts here.

How to log out of your account in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There is no built-in feature that allows you to log out and back into your account in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The only way to exit your account is to delete all your saved data, which will result in losing all your progress. Moreover, you’re limited to one account per device, meaning you cannot have multiple on the go.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

This will likely minimize users exploiting accounts or, in some rare cases, potentially even selling them. Given this, don’t hold your breath while waiting for a log-out button to appear in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as its lack of inclusion in the game is deliberate on the developer’s part.

In saying this, you can create a brand new account and transfer your pre-existing account onto a new device, as explained below.

How to create a new account in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

If you wish to make a whole new account on the same device, you can do so by uninstalling and reinstalling the Pokemon TCG Pocket app. Once redownloaded, you can create a whole new account by following these steps.

Click on the title screen and select your Country/Region.

Confirm your age.

Acknowledge the Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.

Log in with new credentials and details.

How to transfer data from one device to another

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

While you cannot delete your account in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you can transfer your data to another device so long as you have linked your Pocket data to a Google, Apple or Nintendo account

First, you must not delete the saved data from your original device.

If you do, then the account will be lost forever. From there, follow these steps to transfer your existing account to your new device.

Click on the title screen and select your Country/Region.

Confirm your age.

Acknowledge the Terms of Use and Privacy Notice

Select ‘Transfer Existing Save Data.’

Sign in with the correct login.

If you cannot transfer your data over for some reason, it is likely because your new device is already linked to another Google, Apple, or Nintendo account. In this instance, simply ensure you’re logged out of everything, and the transfer will be accessible.

