How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Hidden Abilities can be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl if you know what you’re doing.

If you’re looking at the finer margins, the marginal gains so to speak, to improve the strength of your team in the Sinnoh region, Hidden Abilities will be right up your street.

Not every Pokemon that spawns in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl has the ability to learn them, so it’s really important that you know how to get them – basically to save wasting your time.

Here, we’re going to run through what they are, how they work, and what you have to do to get the special upgrade for your Pokemon.

Advertisement

What are Hidden Abilities?

Pokemon Hidden Abilities are buffs that only a select few Pokemon can obtain, making them stronger than the average Pokemon.

How to get Hidden Abilities: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Hidden Abilities are staring you right in the face and you might not even know it, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

To get them, follow the instructions below:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. Visit a location with Long Grass. In the Long Grass, look for leaves rustling in the air. Run around and try to spark an encounter on the Long Grass that’s rustling. Time it right and a Pokemon with a Hidden Ability will appear, ready for you to battle and catch!

This isn’t the only way to get Hidden Abilities, of course. You can also get them by completing the game, becoming a Pokemon Champion at the Pokemon League, and using the Ability Patch you unlock afterward.

Chances of finding Hidden Ability

The chances of finding a Hidden Ability in the patches of grass that pop up is 1/128.

Advertisement

Slim odds, but if you time your sprint right, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find at least one Pokemon with the ability.

Where to find Ability Patch item & price

This can be used to teach any species their Hidden Ability and finding one is pretty simple, as it’s an item you can buy. All you have to do is visit the Battle Park, enter the Battle Tower’s store and purchase the item.

It will cost 200 Battle Points to obtain.

For more Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides, check out the list below:

How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions | How to customize outfits and Styles | Manaphy Egg guide