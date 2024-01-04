How to get exclusive Pokemon Go X Fendi X Frgmt avatar items

Be as fashionable as a Furfrou with this amazing collaboration! Learn how to grab the Pokemon Go X Fendi X Frgmt avatar items with our full guide.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to a crossover, especially as your character can dress up with decadent digs if you fancy spending the PokeCoins.

With plenty of silly outfits like Pikachu hats and Wailmer handbags, there are plenty of ways to show off your eye for fashion in the game and ensure you’re the coolest person in every Pokemon Go raid.

However, a new collaboration is adding a bit of high-end fashion to the mobile game, as Pokemon Go is teaming up with Fendi X Frgmt to help promote the upcoming Pokemon X Fendi collaboration created to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. They even feature Dragon-type Pokemon like Dragonite.

Earn Pokemon Go X Fendi X Frgmt avatar items now

The Pokemon Company/Niantic/Fendi/Frgmt

As shared by Niantic on the official Pokemon Go blog, the Pokemon Go X Fendi X Frgmt crossover is now live, so learn how to unlock a free exclusive Fendi x Frgmt hoodie for your Pokemon Go avatar by following the steps below:

Head to the Pokemon Go Offer Redemption website.

Sign into your Pokemon Go account.

Click on the box labeled ‘Enter offer code’.

Enter the code FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON and click apply.

and click apply. Then, in Pokemon Go click the trainer icon in the bottom left corner.

At the top, press ‘ME’ and then click the style button with a coat hanger icon.

From this menu, click ‘FEATURED’ to find your Fendi hoodie, and then tap it to equip.

Enjoy!

The Pokemon Company/Niantic/Fendi/Frgmt

This isn’t the only item available as part of the collaboration, either, as Niantic explains on the Pokemon Go blog that from January 4, 2024, until January 4, 2025, select Fendi retail stores and pop-up locations will also reward players when they spin the location’s PokeStop.

While we’re not sure how widespread this promotion will be, if you find a Fendi store or participating pop-up location, make sure you spin the PokeStop, as you’ll be rewarded with further Fendi x Frgmt x Pokemon Go items in the form of a hat or a T-shirt.

That’s all we have for this guide, but if you’re redeeming codes for your Pokemon Go account, be sure to check out our full Pokemon Go promo codes guide.

