Pokemon Go has announced an event called Ultra Unlock: Better Together, which will add Scarlet and Violet’s Tandemaus and Maushold to the mobile game.

After teasing the two Paldea ‘mon after Pokemon Go Fest Global, Niantic has announced that the adorable mice will join Pokemon Go in an upcoming event as part of the ongoing Shared Skies season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event.

Ultra Unlock: Better Together will run from Wednesday, July 17, at 10 am to Monday, July 22, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

That means players won’t have to wait long after Pokemon Go Fest Global for the next in-game event.

Tandemaus & Maushold debuts

The Pokemon Company

The event’s name, Better Together, is a nod to Tandemaus and Maushold, who are making their Pokemon Go debuts during the event. This evolutionary line originates from the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tandemaus will be available through Party Play encounters, meaning players must use this mechanic to obtain it.

Article continues after ad

To get Maushold, you’ll need to evolve a Tandemaus using 50 Tandemaus Candy.

Article continues after ad

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the event

4× Catch XP

2× Catch Candy

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal when opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, and Trainer Battles

Wild encounters & Raids

The Pokemon Company

While the stars of the event are limited to Party Play, plenty of Pokemon other than Tandemaus and Maushold will be easier to find during Ultra Unlock: Better Together.

The following Pokemon will appear as wild encounters during the event, with those that have a chance to appear as Shiny marked with an asterisk:

Vulpix*

Alolan Vulpix*

Diglett*

Alolan Diglett*

Meowth*

Alolan Meowth*

Galarian Meowth*

Exeggcute*

Wooper*

Paldean Wooper*

Zigzagoon*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Combee*

Binacle*

Alolan Exeggutor*

Magneton

Klink*

Additionally, the following will appear in Raids:

One-Star Raids

Hisuian Growlithe*

Alolan Grimer*

Unown B*

Unown T*

Three-Star Raids

Hisuian Typhlosion*

Hisuian Samurott*

Hisuian Decidueye*

Field Research & Free Timed Research

There will also be themed Field Research as part of the event, with the following Pokemon serving as rewards for completing those tasks:

Article continues after ad

Slowpoke*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Voltorb*

Hisuian Voltorb*

Koffing*

Combee*

Darumaka*

Galarian Darumaka*

Vanillite*

Deino*

Tandemaus

Finally, Ultra Unlock: Better Together will include free Timed Research that grants the following rewards:

XP

Stardust

Encounters with Tandemaus and event-themed Pokémon

That’s everything to know about Ultra Unlock: Better Together! For more information on Pokemon Go events, check out our guides on Spotlight Hours, current Raid bosses, and all upcoming events.