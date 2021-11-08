Every Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian form & evolution potentially leaked

A new Pokemon Legends Arceus “leak” claims to have revealed every new Pokemon and Hisuian form in the 2022 Game Freak RPG.

With only a few months from release in January 2021, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus. While the Game Freak RPG is technically a Gen IV origin story, the Hisuian region will offer players a drastically different experience from Sinnoh.

One of the biggest changes coming to the semi-open world project is the all-new Hisuian forms. A leak claims to have revealed every single character that is getting the variant, as well as every new Pokemon being introduced in the game.

Has every new Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus leaked?

In October, a prominent leaker by the name of ‘Chinese Riddler‘ released a collage of images that supposedly revealed every new character that is being introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus. After it accurately predicted Hisuian Zoroark weeks before its announcement, the Pokemon community rallied behind trying to solve the cryptic tease.

Weeks after various Trainers worked together, fans SoulSilverArt and Drednawd posted what they believe to be the most accurate solution to the infamous leaker’s riddle. In total, there will allegedly be 17 Hisuian forms and seven brand new Pokemon that can be found when the game launches in 2022.

Keeping in line with the officially announced Scyther evolution, Kleavor, it appears that Game Freak will also be giving new evolutions to several other classic ‘mon – if the leak is in fact true).

Updated this with more new ideas and general assumptions https://t.co/zA0TG6pwVg pic.twitter.com/HFmYQNoU3o — ‼️Steelix‼️ (@Drednawd) November 7, 2021

Every Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian form & new Pokemon allegedly in the game

New Pokemon

Basculegion (Water / Ghost)

(Water / Ghost) Kleavor (Bug / Rock)

(Bug / Rock) Wyrdeer (Normal / Psychic)

(Normal / Psychic) Evolution of Hisuian Sneasel (Poison /Fighting)

(Poison /Fighting) Evolution of Hisuian Qwilfish

Evolution of Hisuian Ursaring

Forces of Nature Legendary (Post-Game Legendary)

Hisuian Forms

Braviary (Psychic/Flying)

(Psychic/Flying) Zorua (Normal/Ghost)

(Normal/Ghost) Zoroark (Normal/Ghost)

(Normal/Ghost) Growlithe (Fire/Rock)

(Fire/Rock) Arcanine (Fire/Rock)

(Fire/Rock) Electrode

Voltorb

Hisuian Sneasel (Poison/Fighting)

(Poison/Fighting) Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Basculin (Water/Ghost)

(Water/Ghost) Hisuian Sliggoo (Dragon/Steel)

(Dragon/Steel) Goodra (Dragon/Steel)

(Dragon/Steel) Lilligant

Avalugg (Ice/Rock)

Starter Evolutions

Hisuian Typhlosion (Fire/Ghost)

(Fire/Ghost) Hisuian Samurott (Water/Dark)

(Water/Dark) Hisuian Decidueye (Grass/Fighting)

Interestingly, many believe the supposed Sneasel evolution will be the mysterious climbing mount Pokemon that leaked when the game was announced in February. Of course, take all this with a MASSIVE grain of salt.

Although the Chinese Riddler appears to have a proven track record, these are ultimately the guesses fans have made based on the hints the leaker has given to the community. Pokemon Legends Arceus officially releases on January 28, 2022.