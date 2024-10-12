Massive Pokemon leak reveals Switch 2 details, source code, Gen 10 & more

A huge leak originating from Pokemon developer Game Freak have put source code for older games out in the wild, revealed files for an in-development competitive multiplayer game reminiscent of Splatoon, confirmed Gen 10, and revealed the official code name for the Switch 2, “Ounce”.

Game Freak has been the driving force behind developing games in the Pokemon series for decades at this point, and the franchise has remained at the top of the gaming world. And now, thanks to a leak that uncovered more than a terabyte worth of files according to reports, fans know what the next steps are for the series.

First up is the Switch 2‘s codename, “Ounce”. According to leaked files, the Gen 10 Pokemon game will be called “Gaia”, and it’s in development for the upcoming console.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the latest entry in the Pokemon series, and it’s already almost 2 years old

In addition, source code for Black and White 2, as well as Heart Gold and Soul Silver, has allegedly leaked. These files are reportedly beta builds of the game.

There were also files for a multiplayer game codenamed “Synapse”, one made in collaboration with ILCA, a developer that has made side games in the Pokemon series. Leaks indicate that it’s meant to be an multiplayer game in the Pokemon universe that’s separate from the Gen 10 title.

According to dataminers who have sifted through the files, the competitive game would let players import Pokemon from as far back as virtual console versions of the original Gen 1 games, with gameplay that’s similar to Splatoon.

It isn’t yet clear if the Gen 10 Pokemon game will be exclusive to the “Ounce”, or if we can expect it to be on the original Switch as well. Files show that Game Freak are testing it on the Switch 1, but that doesn’t confirm that it’ll be coming to the system.