Pokemon Legends Arceus leak spills details on Goodra Hisuian form

Pokemon Legends Arceus will supposedly introduce a new regional form for Kalos Dragon-type Goodra. According to a new leak, the Goomy and Sliggoo evolution line will get a major overhaul.

Although technically a Gen IV origin story, players will experience a drastically different Sinnoh region when Pokemon Legends Arceus launches in 2022. One of the major changes is the all-new Hisuian forms.

While Hisuian Growlithe and Braviary were announced at launch, a prominent leaker now claims that Hisuian Goodra will be the next character to be changed in the open-world title. Here is everything we know so far, including its new typing.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Goodra leaked?

For many long-time Pokemon fans, the name “Chinese Riddler” is infamous as the insider has a track record of leaking accurate information on the Game Freak series. In October, the account sent the fandom into a frenzy, when they revealed Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark weeks before their announcement.

On November 2, the account made the claim that beloved Kalos favorite Goodra would be the next character in line to get a Hisuian form. According to the insider, the adorably slimy character’s new form will be a Dragon/Steel-type.

“It’s a Goodra line that is Dragon / Steel Type,” he wrote on Twitter.

8 is Goodra line. Dragon/Steel type. I think this community doesn't deserve real leaks anymore. Lets keep them in the place where it should be. Enjoy finding other ones, pokemon fans, ciao🤣~ — Nihilego Khu (@Riddler_Khu) November 2, 2021

Adding fuel to the fire, popular insider Eclipse followed up the Riddler’s tweets with a cryptic image of a seashell and a sentence that read: “You should have stayed in the shell like your-”.

While it’s unclear if he was referencing the Hisuian Goodra leak, many fans theorized that the new form of the Kalos dragon would involve a shell since it’s allegedly now going to be a Steel-type.

You should have stayed in the shell.

Like your- pic.twitter.com/6ZX9nAkAo4 — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) November 2, 2021

Eclipse later said “Hisui can be resumed in one word: Yokai. It’s like taking inspiration from Legendary Creatures and not just animals or objects.” Interestingly, an ancient Japanese spirit named the Shussebora is a Dragon that is inside of a seashell which also lines up with Goodra’s type.

Take all of this with a major grain of salt, of course. While the Chinese Riddler has a long history of revealing accurate information early, it’s still speculation if it’s not officially announced by The Pokemon Company.

With Pokemon Legends Arceus only a few months away from releases, we are bound to get new trailers or a Direct soon. So any rumors circulating online should be cleared up.