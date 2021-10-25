Pokemon Legends Arceus’ next Noble Pokemon has potentially “leaked”

Pokemon Legends Arceus’ next Noble Pokemon may have been discovered by fans. According to a new possible leak, the mysterious climbing character has been revealed.

Back in February 2021, internal documents about Pokemon Legends Arceus leaked online before its official announcement. While most of the images have since been revealed to be Noble Pokemon Wyrdeer and Hisuian Braviary, one “climbing” character remained a mystery – until now, allegedly.

According to a prominent insider, the Hisui region’s climbing mount was accurately discovered by fans working together. Will the fourth noble really be based on a popular Johto evolution line? Here is everything we know about the latest rumor concerning Game Freak’s 2022 project.

Pokemon Legends Arceus climbing Noble “leaked”

In September, a dump of information from infamous leaker the Chinese Riddler made its way online. The account posted a collage of images that were supposedly a reference to upcoming Pokemon that would be featured in Legends Arceus. Over on the r/PokeLeaks forum, Korean fans banded together to try to crack the code.

On October 24, Pokemon insider Eclipse announced that players had figured out the leak, and revealed that the fourth Noble Pokemon (AKA the mysterious climbing ‘mon) would allegedly in fact be a new form of Gen II’s Sneasel and Weavile line. “The riddle is referring to the Sneasel line,” he posted on social media.

According to Eclipse, the image in the collage was a reference to an old manga called “Esper Mami” which features a weasel. He then tweeted, “Props to some people from the Korean Pokecommunity who actually solved this to be hinting towards Sneasel/Weavile. After the reveal I’ll explain more about this riddle & why this is the Climbing Pokémon seen in the leaked slide.”

Props to some people from the Korean Pokecommunity who actually solved this to be hinting towards Sneasel/Weavile.

After the reveal I’ll explain more about this Riddle & why this is the Climbing Pokémon seen in the Leaked slide. (Aside from the fact that mountains are mentioned) pic.twitter.com/wV0cbVRj6s — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) October 24, 2021

Interestingly, another leaker ‘Ball Guy Leaks’ claimed that the mysterious climbing Pokemon would be a new evolution of Sneasel a few days earlier on October 18. “The climbing Pokemon seen in the old Legends Arceus leak is the new evolution of Sneavile,” they wrote.

Advertisement

#PokemonLeak The Climbing Pokémon seen in the old Legends Arceus leak is the new evolution of Sneasol. More Soon. pic.twitter.com/wFsvnkWMMc — Ball Guy LEAKS (@BallGuyLEAKS) October 18, 2021

Of course, this should all be taken with a major grain of salt. It is interesting, though, seeing as all of the recent leaks have come from the infamous Chinese Riddler, who has a proven track record of revealing things early. The account even managed to leak Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark weeks before their official announcement trailer.

Only time will tell if all of these rumors end up panning out. Still, it appears many fans are taking the cryptic hints seriously and are working together to try to crack them.