New Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian form teased in cryptic video

Game Freak released a cryptic video to promote Pokemon Legends Arceus, and many fans believe it has hinted at a new Noble Hisuian form from Unova.

The Pokemon community got whipped into a frenzy after Game Freak released one of its most cryptic marketing trailers ever created. The lost found footage looks like something out of Cloverfield.

The static-filled clip went viral after fans believe it revealed an additional Noble ‘mon. Could a fan-favorite from Gen V’s Black & White could be getting new Hisiuan form in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Cryptic video possibly hints at new Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisiuan form

On the official Pokemon YouTube channel, a video titled “?????” was uploaded on October 20. The curious footage depicts someone using the Arc phone from Legends Arceus to film the Hisui region. After recording some Snorunts running across the snow, the user comes across a mysterious Pokemon.

“Is that a Growlithe? No, a Vulpix. No, not that either. The tip of its tail is red and swaying. The white fur around its head and neck is so fluffy! Its eyes are round and yellow” they say, before the camera is hit by the ‘mon and cuts out.

Fans immediately picked up on the character’s description, which sounds awfully close to Unova’s Zorua and its evolution Zoroark. Because the narrator describe its fur as white and its circular eyes as yellow instead, this led many to believe the Gen V ‘mon has a new Hisuian form with alternate colors and typing.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Zoroark teased?

Adding fuel to the fire, popular Pokemon leaker Eclipse pointed out that the person in the video says “Er, it’s currently 7:06 -no, 7:07 PM” which could be a reference to the Pokedex number for each ‘mon. Interestingly, the insider also made a second tweet saying, “Noble, sorry. Queen,” which could hint at the character being a female Noble Pokemon in the 2022 title.

Over on the r/PokeLeaks forum fans poured over the footage trying to make out what ‘mon had seemingly knocked over the camera. Many claims to see the head and arms of the notorious illusion-user Pokemon.

According to Eclipse, The Pokemon Company will eventually release a higher quality version of the video to reveal the new form. For now, it’s purely speculation as to what character is being shown off in the found-footage YouTube upload.

There is no denying the Zoroark theory is compelling, seeing as it specifically has a red-tipped tail that sways back and forth behind it as well as round eyes. And as the insider pointed out, the Unova character can create illusions of it attacking which means the person using the Arc phone would be safe.