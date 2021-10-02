Who is Kleavor in Pokemon Legends Arceus? Everything we know

The next Sinnoh region game is introducing a new evolution line to Kanto’s Scyther. Here is everything you need to know about Kleavor, the Bug/Rock-type Frenzied Noble Pokemon, in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Game Freak franchise is taking its biggest leap in decades with Pokemon Legends Arceus. The 2022 RPG will not only bring the series into the open-world genre for the very first time, but it is also set to debut a new form all together called Frenzied Nobles.

Gen I favorite Scyther is a part of this line with a new evolution called Kleavor. Below we will break down everything that is known so far about the Rock/ Bug-type, including where Trainers will likely run into the creature in the Hisui region.

Who is Kleavor in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Scyther that came into contact with “special minerals” in the Hisui region evolved into Kleavor. “Parts of its body have hardened into stone. The stone parts often get chipped during fierce battles, however, the chipping actually makes these stone parts sharper, increasing their slicing power,” the official website reads.

The new evolution uses its axe-shaped arms to slash down on enemies. “Even a casual swing from one of Kleavor’s large, axe-like arms is capable of delivering a devastating blow, dealing massive damage to the hardiest of opponents. Kleavor uses its arms to carve symbols into tree trunks and even chop trees down to mark its territory.”

Another interesting piece of lore is that it’s said citizens of the Hisui region would use the rock chipped off its arms to craft tools. Players exploring the map will know when a Kleavor is nearby if they see scratch marks on trees.

Kleavor type and abilities

Category Type Height Weight Axe Pokemon Bug/Rock 5’11 196.2 lbs

How to get Kleavor in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trailers for the game have revealed that players will be able to catch Kleavor while exploring the Hisui region wilds. According to press releases, the Rock-type will be featured as a boss type of sorts as a Frenzied Noble.

After meeting Warden Lian in the Obsidian Fieldlands, the character will task you with “quelling” the noble that is in a frenzied state. Trainers who manage to calm the angry ‘mon down with balms and stun it will have a chance to catch it.

At the time of writing, it’s not entirely clear if there will be multiple numbers of the Pokemon in the game. However it appears the Frenzied Noble versions are unique, larger in size, and will reside in their own special territories.

Warden Lian

Across Hisui are special Trainers called Wardens. Each of these gifted characters are responsible for overseeing and taking care of a Noble Pokemon and its territory on the map. Currently, only four Wardens are known to exist.

Warden Lian is responsible for taking care of Kleavor. According to the official website “Lian cares for Kleavor, the lord of the Obsidian Fieldlands. Though young, he has been given the role of warden because he has proven himself to be very talented.”

How to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon Legends Arceus

While it’s not currently known whether there will be more ways to catch the Pokemon other than battling the Frenzied Noble version, the official description for the character says that Scyther evolves into Kleavor with special minerals.

Eagled-eyed fans have spotted what looks to be minerals in screenshots of the game. Popular Pokemon insider Eclipse posted an example of the mysterious items in a tweet. “2 new Material discovered by @Guzzwhole. The first could be used for evolving Scyther into Kleavor,” they wrote.

2 new Materials discovered by @Guzzwhole The first one could be used for evolving Scyther into Kleavor or maybe both are crafting Items pic.twitter.com/pVVcXrz4jL — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) September 30, 2021

Where to find Kleavor in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Based on screenshots, it appears that Kleavor will reside in its own walled off territory of the map. In an image taken from the trailer, we can see the protagonist approaching flag markers that depict the Scyther evolution on it. This is most likely where the Frenzied Noble battle will take place.

It is speculated that Kleavor will be located in South Hisui (the lower half of the map) after players encounter Warden Lian. There is also a theory that the Rock/Bug-type will be found early on as the trailer showed “level 18” characters. Only time will tell if that pans out.