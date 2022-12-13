Every Pokemon Booster Box for Sword & Shield TCG & where to buy them

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

TCG fans can buy any of the Sword & Shield expansion Pokemon booster boxes online, offering a wide variety of cards for both personal collections and competitive decks. Here is everything fans need to know.

TCG fans have a wide variety of cards to pick from when exploring the Sword & Shield Pokemon booster boxes that have been released over the past several years.

From the stunning alternate full art cards of favorite species and characters, to the V, VMAX, and VSTAR designs that were built on Gen 8’s Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics, the options seem endless.

However, with the Sword & Shield era coming to a close starting spring of 2023, many fans may be hoping to snag a few more booster boxes of favorite sets. Here is everything players need to know to get every Pokemon booster box for the Sword & Shield TCG expansion.

Where to buy Sword & Shield Pokemon booster boxes

The Pokemon Company Silver tempest comes in Pokemon booster boxes

There are many ways to get Pokemon TCG booster packs. They can be found in single packs at local game shops, as part of a collector’s box, or even in blister packs with special promo cards and coins. However, many fans prefer to purchase their Pokemon booster boxes in bulk, giving them access to 36 cards at once instead of just a few packs at a time.

Below is every booster box in the Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG expansion, how much they cost, and where to buy them.

It is important to note that not all Sword & Shield expansions have Pokemon booster boxes. This includes sets like Pokemon TCG x Pokemon Go, Celebrations, Shining Fates, and Champion’s Path. The only way to obtain these booster packs is through Elite Trainer Boxes and collector boxes that have been released alongside the limited-run expansions.

