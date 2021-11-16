Pokemon Go x Ed Sheeran collab revealed: Special performance, new items

The Pokemon Go x Ed Sheeran collaboration event is finally happening. The artist has a special performance in the game, as well as exclusive items and increased wild encounters for Water-type Pokemon: here’s what you need to know.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to creating new and exciting events for players to enjoy, and the Pokemon Company at large are certainly not afraid to go after the biggest collaborations.

Working with Oreo to make exclusive cookies and with Post Malone for the Pokemon 25 celebration, the franchise has remained a zeitgeist for fans of all ages, especially throughout 2021.

Now, Ed Sheeran is getting in on the collaboration action. The artist’s event features a special performance of his new album, in-game items, and increased wild encounters of certain Water-type Pokemon.

Ed Sheeran x Pokemon Go: What you need to know

Ed Sheeran special performance available in Pokemon Go

The crux of the Pokemon Go collaboration is to promote Ed Sheeran’s new album, titled = (equals).

In doing so, fans of the artist can go and listen to a special performance of his new music in Pokemon Go, available from November 22 to November 30.

Increased Water-type Wild Encounters

Ed Sheeran is apparently a self-professed fan of Water-type Pokemon, always choosing them as his starter. So, all the starter Water pokemon have increased wild encounters during the event.

This includes:

Totodile

Mudkip

Piplup

Oshawatt

Froakie

And yes, if you missed it in earlier promotions, the Squirtle with Sunglasses is back in the wild too.

New Ed Sheeran items to promote album

Finally, your trainer can be equipped with new avatar items, including an = sweatshirt with the album logo on it.

It is free, but you do have to redeem a code to get it, so plug this in: VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X.

There’s also a one-time free Event box available in the shop, containing a Lure Module, 20 Pokeballs, 10 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries.

When does the Pokemon Go x Ed Sheeran collab end?

The Pokemon Go x Ed Sheeran collab will run from November 22 until November 30, so you have a week to grab the free avatar items, check out Ed Sheeran’s performance, and maybe catch that Squirtle.