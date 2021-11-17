Pokemon Go makes big change for December Community Day

Niantic has confirmed a major change ahead of December’s Community Day event in Pokemon Go that will allow trainers to catch and keep more Pokemon.

There are a number of different events in-game that can increase your chances of finding specific Pokemon.

Spotlight Hours feature a different species each week, ramping up their spawn rate for 60 minutes, while Community Days also allow players to get ahold of specific Pokemon for a limited time, with a headliner.

One issue that this presents for Shiny hunters, in particular – who often catch chains of the same Pokemon to increase their chances of catching a rare variant – is the lack of space in their inventory. If you have been playing the game since launch, there’s a chance that the limit of how many catches you can keep has been maxed out.

However, a change from the game’s developers aims to solve that problem.

Storage cap to be increased before Community Days

For both November and December, Niantic is increasing the limit of Pokemon you can keep.

The change will come into effect before the Shinx November Community Day, allowing players to store up to 5,000 Pokemon at one time. The number of items a trainer can carry will also be bumped up to 4,000 per person – which will obviously bolster your ability to catch more by having more items.

This will be increased to a max of 5,500 Pokemon by December.

How to increase storage in Pokemon Go

To increase your storage to the maximum of 5,500 by December’s Community Day, you will have to purchase more storage at a rate of +50 per time.

Each extra 50 storage in the Pokemon Box will cost you 200 PokeCoins to purchase, which are $0.99 per 100 in the store.

While it’s not a free upgrade for players, those who have racked up PokeCoins over the years will be delighted to know that they have something handy to splash out on.

If you’re a Shiny Pokemon hunter, there’s never been a better time to modify your inventory.

How much are PokeCoins?