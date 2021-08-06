Pokémon 25th anniversary EP’s to feature Vince Staples, Post Malone, Katy Perry

After 25 years, The Pokémon Company still has some tricks up their sleeve and celebrations continue for gaming’s most iconic RPG franchise, including a new EP.

In a year where we’ve seen artists take the virtual stages of Fortnite and Roblox, it has become abundantly clear that the lines of performance art have shifted dramatically. This isn’t a detriment either.

Huge licensed properties have tried their hand at using the medium of video games for marketing purposes, with mixed results along the way. These misfires haven’t deterred gaming titans like The Pokémon Company.

As the legendary franchise celebrates 25 years of well-earned success, fans get ready to groove to some new tracks featuring some of the biggest artists in the world.

Pokémon Red and Blue receive homage EP’s

Coming to fruition through the P25 Music Collaboration project, Universal Music Group are spearheading the musical treats due to drop on August 5. Kicked off by pop icon Katy Perry earlier this year, the upcoming Pokémon: Blue and Pokémon: Red EP’s will include fresh cuts as well as remixes of fan-favorite tracks.

“The Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue video games introduced the world to Pokémon 25 years ago and we wanted to recognize that important part of the franchise in our 25th anniversary celebrations” remarks Colin Palmer (Vice President of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International).

Joining Katy Perry, J Balvin, and Post Malone are Vince Staples, Zhu, and Cyn. The latter are represented heavily within the Red EP, offering up pulsating, synth-heavy cuts such as “Got ‘Em”, “Take It Home” and “Wonderful”. Sharing the same audible DNA, these upbeat entries into the growing celebration library are poised to get even the most stubborn of dancers grooving.

Speaking about the opportunity to work with UMG, Staples said: “My track ‘Got ‘Em’ wasn’t just inspired by Pokémon, it’s about Pokémon. I think it’s really going to be special for all the fans out there who were very into Pokémon as a kid and continue to appreciate it to this day like myself.”

It wouldn't be #Pokemon25 if we didn't pay homage to Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue! 🎮 “Pokémon 25: The Red EP” is out today, with new tracks “Got 'Em” from @vincestaples and “Wonderful” from @cynthialovely, plus @Mabel's “Take It Home.” ❤️

🎧: https://t.co/wD4JkrY4YH pic.twitter.com/0vqjX7bSlc — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 6, 2021

Fans will also be able to pick up Pokémon 25: The Album, later this fall. Featuring a total of 13 songs, this full-length LP will also include the Red EP. You’ll be able to find Zhu’s remixed tracks on the digital version.

The Pokémon: Red and Blue EP’s are now available.