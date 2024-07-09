Pokemon Go Fest NYC “amazing” Shiny haul exhilarates Global players

Pokemon Go Fest NYC wrapped up on July 7 – and based on the response from Pokemon Go players online, the event went down a treat with most of the player base.

Shiny hauls and Raid results from the event are still kicking around online, with Pokemon Go players reviewing how the event went for them and which rare Pokemon they managed to snag. These fan reviews are drumming up a lot of hype for Pokemon Go Fest Global.

One fan’s review of the event caused a stir in the community thanks to the impressive Shiny haul it was paired with. They unveiled snaps of their rarest Pokemon in a fan discussion, sharing thoughts and feelings on Pokemon Go Fest NYC in the comments with other players.

In the original post, players were treated to images of various rare Shiny Pokemon and uncommon spawns – including Shiny Buzzwole, Shiny Unown, and Shiny Pikachu with a Moon Tiara. Despite the community sentiment on hat-wearing Pokemon, the response to these Shiny Pokemon was hugely positive.

A Pokemon Go player in the replies lamented, “Your Shiny rates were infinitely better than mine.” Another agreed, joking, “Rule number one of Pokemon Go, don’t check the Subreddit after an event unless you want to be disappointed”.

Others were keen to praise the initial player on their luck with Shiny hunting and defeating Raid bosses, with one saying, “These are amazingly beautiful. Congrats!”

Some were curious to learn more about the event with one asking, “Did you consider yourself grinding this weekend, or were you just playing chill?” The author responded, “I’d say 60% chill, 40% grind. I grinded the raids because if I got 5 ultra beasts out of the way that would be good and I grinded costumed ones and regional ones!”

All in all, the response to the event and the glorious Shiny haul was overwhelmingly positive. While a few players in the replies weren’t pleased with the Go Fest offerings or concerned about catch rates and weather, the majority of players seemed thrilled about the upcoming Go Fest Global event.

One Pokemon Go player summed it up perfectly by exclaiming, “I’ll say it again. I CAN’T WAIT FOR GLOBAL!!” If you’re just as excited for the July 13-14 event, make sure to read our Pokemon Go Fest Global hub to get yourself up to speed on spawns and timings.