Bizarre Pokemon Go glitch gives player double Professor Willow

One Pokemon Go trainer encountered a bizarre glitch that caused two Professor Willows to appear during the Go Fest 2022 event.

Pokemon Go’s Professor Willow recently returned with a new look during the Go Fest 2022 event after he briefly disappeared and was replaced by Rhi.

While fans fell in love with Professor Willow’s new look, one player in particular recieved more than they bargained for.

Specifically, they enountered a fairly bizzare glitch that gave them double Professor Willows who happened to overlap one another.

Pokemon Go glitch clones Professor Willow

The Pokemon Company, Niantic Pokemon Go’s Professor Willow got a brand new look after he returned to the game during the Radiant Reunion Special Research quest.

Twitter user @sasimi0408_poke encountered the glitch and posted a photo of it in action.

The strange glitch made it appear as though Pokemon Go’s beloved Professor hand another head splitting out from his neck, prompting Sasimi to call him “Professor Cerberus.”

As it turns out this is a fairly remote, but not unheard of, glitch that can occur in Pokemon Go if players do a specific action.

According to a post on TheSilphRoad subreddit, when Professor Willow congratulates players after completing a quest, an animation plays when claiming the quest rewards.

However, if players tap to claim one rewards and then quickly claim another reward the animation that players for Professor Willow will duplicate and overlap, giving the bizarre two-headed Professor Willow seen in the tweet above.

Of course, this isn’t the first graphical glitch that Pokemon Go players have experience in the mobile monster catching title.

Player’s have encountered various strangely textured Pokemon, completely invisible Pokemon, and gltiches that make Pokemon models linger on screen after switch apps.

While this is far from the only graphical glitch Pokemon Go trainers can run into while playing, it certainly one of the stranger ones out there.