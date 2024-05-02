GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Flock Together Research Day: Shinies, bonuses, more

Chris Studley
Pokemon Go Flock TogetherNiantic/Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Flock Together Research Day will give trainers a chance to encounter Flying-types like Wingull, Taillow, and Fletchling, among others.

It was a busy day as far as Pokemon Go announcements went on May 2, as Niantic confirmed another opportunity to obtain a Master Ball. Additionally, details for the new Flock Together Research event were confirmed on May 2.

As the name implies, this event will have a bird theme, as many different bird Pokemon will be the featured creatures for this event. And, it will come with increased opportunities at Shinies and Timed Research.

Pokemon Go Flock Together event dates & times

Flock Together will take place on May 11, 2024 from 2-5 PM local time.

Pidgey in the Pokemon Go Spotlight HourNiantic

Pokemon Go Flock Together Field Research & featured Pokemon

These are the featured Pokemon for this event:

  • Spearow*
  • Doduo*
  • Hoothoot*
  • Taillow*
  • Rufflet*

*indicates increased chance at Shiny

Per Niantic, these Pokemon can also be obtained through Field Research tasks. These will be available when spinning Photo Discs and PokeStops.

Pokemon Go Flock Together spawns

These Pokemon will appear more frequently during the Flock Together Research event:

  • Pidgey*
  • Murkrow*
  • Wingull*
  • Starly*
  • Pidove*
  • Fletchling*

*indicates may appear as Shiny

Pokemon Go Flock Together Timed Research

Special Timed Research will be made available during the event for $1.00 or local regional equivalency. Those who purchase it will receive challenges to encounter more of the following Pokemon:

  • Spearow*
  • Doduo*
  • Hoothoot*
  • Taillow*
  • Rufflet*

*indicates may appear as Shiny

Per Niantic, Pokemon appearing during the Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokemon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event.

Note that Timed Research does expire. All tasks must be completed and all rewards must be claimed by May 11 at 5 PM local time.

