Sorry Mateo but no one wants to finish your Pokemon Go research

Pokemon Go players reveal the research tasks they don’t expect to complete, which means poor Mateo is out of a job, as they mostly involve his mechanics.

Pokemon Go’s research challenges are one of the main reasons people log in every day, as they provide lots of opportunities for catching rare Pokemon or acquiring useful items.

Some research challenges are easy, as they involve playing the game normally, with tasks involving catching or transferring Pokemon.

Other research challenges are more frustrating as they involve mechanics people don’t want to engage with.

This is the case with the “Welcome Party,” “A Route to New Friendships,” and “From A to Zygarde” Special research challenges, which involve using the Party and Routes mechanics. Unfortunately, this means not engaging with Mateo, as he’s tied to the Routes mechanic, with players meeting him at the end.

As discussed by fans online, these challenges are left unfinished because people either can’t or don’t want to use the Party or Route features. You need multiple players for a Party, which can be a challenge for rural Pokemon Go players, while Routes involve following specific paths, which might involve more time than a player has available in their day.

It doesn’t help that you need to engage with these mechanics frequently to complete the research challenges. This gives players even less incentive to complete them, though the lackluster rewards certainly don’t help.

Poor Mateo. He was once thirsted after by the fans, but it seems many people aren’t willing to follow in his footsteps. Or at least, they just don’t have that much free time, as the beauty of Pokemon Go is that you can complete your daily tasks quickly, and a Route might be a bit too long to take.