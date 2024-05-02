Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024: Master Ball Research, bonuses, more

Catching Wonders 2024 will give trainers in Pokemon Go an opportunity to obtain another Master Ball through Masterwork Research.

On May 1, Niantic teased another opportunity to obtain a Master Ball in Pokemon Go. This rare and special Poke Ball can be used to catch any creature without fail, and Niantic has made this item available in the past through Special and Timed Research.

Niantic officially confirmed that trainers will have another opportunity to earn one when the Catching Wonders 2024 event goes live in May. The event will also come with special event bonuses and Field Research.

Catching Wonders 2024 will take place from May 14, 2024 at 10 AM to May 19 at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024 event bonuses

Niantic

Here’s a look at the event bonuses for the Catching Wonders event:

10× XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

10× XP awarded for your first PokeStop or Gym spin of the day.

5× Stardust awarded for your first catch of the day.

Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024 Field Research

Per the official announcement by Niantic, the Catching Wonders event will come with Field Research challenges.

Those who complete with earn Stardust, XP, Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders

Trainers will gain yet another opportunity to earn a Master Ball in Pokemon Go through Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders.

Niantic has not announced as of this writing what it will entail, but those who complete it will receive Berries, Stardust, XP, and Pokemon encounters in addition to the Master Ball.

The Masterwork Research challenge will not expire in Pokemon Go. Per Niantic, players should expect to complete Catching Wonders over a long period of time.