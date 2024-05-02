GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024: Master Ball Research, bonuses, more

Chris Studley
World of Wonders Master Ball Pokemon GoNiantic/Pokemon Company

Catching Wonders 2024 will give trainers in Pokemon Go an opportunity to obtain another Master Ball through Masterwork Research.

On May 1, Niantic teased another opportunity to obtain a Master Ball in Pokemon Go. This rare and special Poke Ball can be used to catch any creature without fail, and Niantic has made this item available in the past through Special and Timed Research.

Niantic officially confirmed that trainers will have another opportunity to earn one when the Catching Wonders 2024 event goes live in May. The event will also come with special event bonuses and Field Research.

Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024 event dates & times

Catching Wonders 2024 will take place from May 14, 2024 at 10 AM to May 19 at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024 event bonuses

The Master Ball in Pokemon GoNiantic

Here’s a look at the event bonuses for the Catching Wonders event:

  • 10× XP awarded for your first catch of the day.
  • 10× XP awarded for your first PokeStop or Gym spin of the day.
  • 5× Stardust awarded for your first catch of the day.

Pokemon Go Catching Wonders 2024 Field Research

Per the official announcement by Niantic, the Catching Wonders event will come with Field Research challenges.

Those who complete with earn Stardust, XP, Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders

Trainers will gain yet another opportunity to earn a Master Ball in Pokemon Go through Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders.

Niantic has not announced as of this writing what it will entail, but those who complete it will receive Berries, Stardust, XP, and Pokemon encounters in addition to the Master Ball.

The Masterwork Research challenge will not expire in Pokemon Go. Per Niantic, players should expect to complete Catching Wonders over a long period of time.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Chris Studley

Chris is a gaming writer for Dexerto who has covered the sports and gaming scenes for over five years. This has led him to become an expert on many sports games, inclduing Madden, NBA 2K, EA Sports FC and more. You can contact Chris at chris.studley@dexerto.com.

keep reading
How to get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Pokemon
How to get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Scott Baird
hitmonlee pokemon go
Pokemon
How to get Hitmonlee in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Raissa Jerez
Pokemon Go player throwing Pokeball with map background.
Gaming
Pokemon Go Medals are a missed opportunity
Em Stonham
Sorry Mateo but no one wants to finish your Pokemon Go research
Pokemon
Sorry Mateo but no one wants to finish your Pokemon Go research
Scott Baird
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech