GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG player learns coworker’s collection may be worth thousands

Brianna Reeves
pokemon tcg collectionThe Pokemon Company

One Pokemon TCG player’s coworker asked for help with their collection, which, unbeknownst to them, could be worth thousands.

It’s not uncommon for Pokemon TCG players to stumble across a surprise gold mine every once in a while. For example, one card collector discovered an incredibly valuable blister pack at their grandmother’s house earlier this year.

Now another Pokemon TCG veteran has found themselves entrusted with a collection that could be worth a small fortune. Reddit user E10Hoffman recently asked for help on the Pokemon subreddit, as their coworker wanted them to sleeve and binder a collection of cards.

The poster was stunned to open the “completely full” boxes, each one stuffed with 30 booster packs. Given the few photos and minimal information provided, one user in the comments noted that, since Base Sets go for about $340 a pack with Base Set 2 valued at over $200, the OP’s coworker could be sitting on $16,000 worth of unopened Pokemon cards.

A quick search on eBay shows that a Base Set 2 Raichu Booster Pack – as pictured in the first photo – is currently going for $200 if factory-sealed. Understandably, many in the comments have advised the original poster to avoid opening anything in their colleague’s Pokemon TCG Collection.

Considering each box’s presumed value, users in the thread can’t help but wonder why the colleague wants to have the packages opened by someone else. Not everyone’s aware of the inherent value of Pokemon cards, of course.

However, some in the subreddit have expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the packs, while others remain convinced they’re the real deal.

Should the collection prove to be authentic, the OP’s coworker could become thousands of dollars richer if they decide to start selling off packs.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Build and Battle Box product photo with Pokemon anime background.
Pokemon
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Build & Battle Box
Em Stonham
Ripped Torterra ex Pokemon card.
Pokemon
How to rescue a damaged Pokemon card
Em Stonham
pokemon cards
Pokemon
Yakuza member arrested for allegedly stealing Pokemon cards
Josh Taylor
Lugia from Pokemon anime.
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG needs to bring back this stunning card type
Em Stonham
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech