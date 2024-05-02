Where to buy Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Build & Battle Box

Excited for Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade? Here are our top recommendations on where to buy the Build & Battle Box for this iconic set.

2024 has been a slammed year for Pokemon trading card game releases already and we’re barely into May. Twilight Masquerade is just around the corner at the time of writing and it’s looking like it’ll be one of the most exciting releases this year, especially thanks to the iconic Ogerpon cards it features.

To make sure you can get your hands on the cards from this set as quickly as possible, we’ve listed our top recommendations here for where to buy the Twilight Masquerade Build & Battle Box.

Please note – Twilight Masquerade comes out on May 24 this year. At the time of writing, all of the links in this article are for pre-orders. We’ll update closer to release date with more information.

The Pokemon Company Twilight Masquerade Build & Battle Box product photo.

Build & Battle Boxes are ideal for Pokemon players who want to jump right into the action. This particular one is advertised as being suitable for intermediate players, and fans will be able to find the following items inside:

A 40-card deck, including 1 of 4 possible foil promo cards

4 Twilight Masquerade Booster Packs

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

There’s lots of value for money here – especially with the promo cards – and the deck seems like it’s got some real potential as a player. This is a great product to check out if you’re interested in the set but don’t want to spend lots of money on a higher-ticket item like an Elite Trainer Box.

At the time of writing, not many retailers have this item available for pre-order yet. Currently, we’d recommend shopping with:

It’s likely that more retailers will join this line-up as we get closer to the release of the full Twilight Masquerade set, so make sure to check back for further options.

For now, why not check out the other products that will be included in the Twilight Masquerade launch? There’s lots to get excited about, ranging from Booster Bundles to Premium Checklane Blister Packs, so hit up your favorite game store and see what they have available for pre-order.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.