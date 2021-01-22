Logo
Pokemon

How to catch a Bagon in Pokemon Go

Published: 22/Jan/2021 10:37

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Bagon
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

If you’re struggling to catch a Bagon in Pokemon Go, we’ve put together a handy guide to make the process easier for you, including where to look and the best counters to use.

There are plenty of reasons trainers want to get their hands on Bagon right now. While the game celebrates Hoenn with a special event, you’ll need the Dragon-type Pokemon to complete the region’s Collection Challenge.

Bagon first appeared in Gen 3 games Ruby & Sapphire and was quite difficult to track down. The only place you could catch one was by visiting a specific room in Meteor Falls, and you needed the Surf ability to get there.

Its appearances are thankfully a lot more frequent in Pokemon Go, but some trainers are still having difficulty finding one to complete their collection. Here’s the best way to get your hands on one.

Bagon in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Bagon is part of Pokemon Go’s Hoenn Collection Challenge.

Where to find Bagon in Pokemon Go

Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can find Bagon in Pokemon Go right now. The most obvious one is to encounter it in the Wild, although you might be searching for a while before one pops up. Using Incense could help here.

A better method is to tackle one-star Raid Battles, as Bagon is currently appearing in them. You’ll need to keep an eye on nearby Gyms to see if Bagon appears in them. Using a Remote Raid Pass might help, too, as you won’t have to actually visit these locations in person.

The third and final option is to hatch 5km Eggs, as there is currently a chance that Bagon will hatch from them. It’s worth pointing out, though, that this won’t count towards your Catch Challenge, so if that’s what you’re after then don’t use this method.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Hoenn Challenge art.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Bagon is appearing in Raid Battles as part of the Hoenn celebration event.

Best counters to defeat Bagon

If you decide to go down the Raid Battle route, you’ll need to come prepared to wear down Bagon before you’ll get the chance to catch it. Fortunately, being a one-star raid, it shouldn’t be too difficult to defeat by yourself.

Still, it’s good to have a plan of action in place to make the process quicker and easier. The best counters for Bagon are Fairy-type, Ice-type, and Dragon-type moves as these will deal more damage due to its type weaknesses.

Some of the best Pokemon to bring into battle against Bagon are other Dragon-types like Dragonite, Garchomp, Zekram, and Reshiram; Ice-types like Mamoswine, Weavile, or Glaceon; or Fairy-types like Gardevoir and Togekiss.

Once you’ve got Bagon, you’ll need 25 Candy to evolve it into Shelgon, and 100 Candy to evolve it into Salamence, a Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon which is a pretty great addition to any trainer’s collection.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield Raid Battles event adds Shiny Tauros, Miltank and more

Published: 22/Jan/2021 10:32

by Alex Garton
Tauros Sword & Shield
Game Freak/ YouTube: Freedom Jirachi

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Game Freak have announced a brand new Year of the Ox Pokemon Sword & Shield event that will give players a chance to Shiny Tauros, Miltank and Bouffalant.

It’s the beginning of 2021 and there are already some exciting updates being added to Pokemon Sword & Shield. As players will know, Raid Battles are challenges, located in the Wild Area and at DLC locations, that require a set of trainers to take down an extremely powerful Pokemon.

After a player has earned their eighth badge, they’re even offered the chance to take part in Max Raid Battles. Although every Max Raid involves confronting a Dynamax Pokemon, the rewards are certainly worth it if you’re up for the challenge.

In celebration of 2021 being the Year of the Ox, Game Freak has added a special Max Raid event for players to take part in.

Game Freak
The Wild area in an area located in the Galar Region. This is one place Raid Battles take place.

New Max Raid Battle event

A new Max Raid Battle event has been added to Pokemon Sword & Shield and it gives players the chance to earn Shiny Tauros. As far as events go, this one is only available for a short amount of time so make sure you jump in before it’s over.

The new Max Raid Battle event will only be available from now until January 24, after that, the event will be removed from the Wild Area.

Of course, as with any of these events, it’s all about the rewards and what players have the chance to catch. Well, Game Freak hasn’t disappointed on that front, players will have a higher chance to catch Shiny Tauros, Miltank, and Bouffalant in Max Raid Battles.

It’s worth noting that to make room for these Lunar New Year based Pokemon, Fire & Ice-type Pokemon have temporarily left raids.

Raid Battle Pokemon Sword & Shield
Game Freak
This Year of the Ox event will run until January 24, 23:59 UTC.

Events like this are great to see as it gives players some exciting content to take part in between the releases of DLC. The chance to catch incredibly rare Pokemon will always keep fans interested and a new Max Raid Battle means it’ll be no walk in the park.

By the looks of it, this event is going to be great and who knows, you may even have yourself a Shiny Tauros by the end of it.