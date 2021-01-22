If you’re struggling to catch a Bagon in Pokemon Go, we’ve put together a handy guide to make the process easier for you, including where to look and the best counters to use.

There are plenty of reasons trainers want to get their hands on Bagon right now. While the game celebrates Hoenn with a special event, you’ll need the Dragon-type Pokemon to complete the region’s Collection Challenge.

Bagon first appeared in Gen 3 games Ruby & Sapphire and was quite difficult to track down. The only place you could catch one was by visiting a specific room in Meteor Falls, and you needed the Surf ability to get there.

Its appearances are thankfully a lot more frequent in Pokemon Go, but some trainers are still having difficulty finding one to complete their collection. Here’s the best way to get your hands on one.

Where to find Bagon in Pokemon Go

Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can find Bagon in Pokemon Go right now. The most obvious one is to encounter it in the Wild, although you might be searching for a while before one pops up. Using Incense could help here.

A better method is to tackle one-star Raid Battles, as Bagon is currently appearing in them. You’ll need to keep an eye on nearby Gyms to see if Bagon appears in them. Using a Remote Raid Pass might help, too, as you won’t have to actually visit these locations in person.

The third and final option is to hatch 5km Eggs, as there is currently a chance that Bagon will hatch from them. It’s worth pointing out, though, that this won’t count towards your Catch Challenge, so if that’s what you’re after then don’t use this method.

Best counters to defeat Bagon

If you decide to go down the Raid Battle route, you’ll need to come prepared to wear down Bagon before you’ll get the chance to catch it. Fortunately, being a one-star raid, it shouldn’t be too difficult to defeat by yourself.

Still, it’s good to have a plan of action in place to make the process quicker and easier. The best counters for Bagon are Fairy-type, Ice-type, and Dragon-type moves as these will deal more damage due to its type weaknesses.

Some of the best Pokemon to bring into battle against Bagon are other Dragon-types like Dragonite, Garchomp, Zekram, and Reshiram; Ice-types like Mamoswine, Weavile, or Glaceon; or Fairy-types like Gardevoir and Togekiss.

Once you’ve got Bagon, you’ll need 25 Candy to evolve it into Shelgon, and 100 Candy to evolve it into Salamence, a Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon which is a pretty great addition to any trainer’s collection.