Best moveset for Drampa in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Gen 7’s Dragon-type Drampa is set to arrive in Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season. If you’re wondering if this Dragon-type will be as powerful as its rivals, here’s a look at Drampa’s best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

Pokemon Go recently revealed the Timeless Travels season will begin on December 1, 2023, following the end of Adventures Abound.

With this new season came the tease that another Dragon-type Pokemon will make its way to Pokemon Go: the Placid Pokemon, Drampa.

Some trainers may be wondering how Drampa will stack up to some of the other strong Dragon-types available in Pokemon Go, so let’s break down Drampa’s best moveset, all available moves, and if it’s any good in PvP battles.

Contents

Drampa best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best PvP moveset for Drampa in Pokemon Go is Dragon Breath as a Fast Move paired with Outrage and Fly as Charged Moves.

The clear choice among Drampa’s Fast Moves, for those who want to focus on offense, is Dragon Breath. While it deals 6.0 damage compared to Extrasensory’s 12.0, it generates 8.0 EPS and gets the added bonus of STAB.

As for Charged Moves, the top choice among the three options is Outrage. It deals 110 damage and generates nearly 13 EPS, allowing it to put out the most DPS. The final move is up to you, but we’d recommend Fly for the extra coverage.

All moves Drampa can learn in Pokemon Go

Drampa has two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go, which range from Dragon to Psychic, and even Flying-type.

Drampa Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Extrasensory (Psychic)

Drampa Charged Moves

Dragon Pulse (Dragon/STAB)

Outrage (Dragon/STAB)

Fly (Flying)

Is Drampa any good in Pokemon Go?

In terms of PvP variability, yes, Drampa will be a fairly solid option when playing competitively against other trainers. Drampa will likely perform best in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

However, trainers should be mindful that it will face fierce competition from other Dragon, Ice, and Fairy-types that can exploit its weaknesses. Especially in the Ultra League, Pokemon like Zygarde (Complete Form), Kyurem, Clefable, and Shadow Dragonite may pose a threat to Drampa.

That’s everything you need to know about Drampa’s best moveset in Pokemon Go! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

