If you’ve caught or evolved a Rhyperior in Pokemon Go you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – here’s everything you need to know.

Rhyperior is a powerful Ground/Rock-type Pokemon that resembles a colossal rhinoceros, and is the final evolved form of Rhyhorn, evolving from Rhydon. While Rhyperior is tough, it can still be taken down by wily enemies.

Therefore, the key to victory in battle is utilizing this Pokemon’s best moveset and avoiding opponents it’s weak against. Here’s the best moveset for Rhyperior to make it a champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Rhyperior best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon Go is Mud Slap as a Fast Move and Rock Wrecker as a Charged Move.

There are two potential Fast Moves to choose between for Rhyperior, and neither of them are great. We’d recommend Mud Slap for Ground-type coverage but go with Smack Down if you want Rock-type coverage instead.

Pair this with Rock Wrecker as a Charged Move and you’ll be able to deal some epic levels of Ground/Rock-type damage. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the Fighting-type attack Superpower for more coverage options – or consider Surf if you’re facing an opponent that’s weak against water.

All moves Rhyperior can learn in Pokemon Go

Rhyperior can learn two Fast Moves and six Charged Moves in PvP in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Rhyperior Fast Moves

Mud Slap (Ground-type)

Smack Down Breath (Rock-type)

Rhyperior Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Skull Bash (Normal-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Surf (Water-type)

Superpower (Fighting-type)

Is Rhyperior any good in Pokemon Go?

Rhyperior can be a useful addition to your team when it has its best moveset, although the Pokemon is admittedly a mixed bag in Battle League. It’s a powerful Pokemon in PvP battles, but be aware of its weaknesses to Fighting, Ice, Water, Steel, Grass, and other Ground-type attacks.

The good news is that Rhyperior has quite a few resistances, including against Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, and other Rock-type Pokemon.

Rhyperior is only really useful in Master League matches, but even then, there are usually better options. However, if you need a Ground/Rock-type Pokemon that can also use water moves (like Surf), then Rhyperior can become a viable option.

It’s also a really great option for Raid Battles, where it can perform as either a Ground-type or Rock-type attacker, depending on what you need.

