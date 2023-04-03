Teabagging banned in Overwatch 2’s gender-inclusive ‘Calling All Heroes’ tournament

Blizzard has banned teabagging from Overwatch 2’s Calling All Heroes tournament featuring marginalized genders.

Overwatch 2’s 2023 installment of the Calling All Heroes event, which aims to support marginalized gender identities, is facing some backlash for one of its rules.

Calling All Heroes is an Overwatch 2 tournament series where only certain players who identify as women, transgender, non-binary, or genderfluid can participate.

As such, to ensure the event is a safe space for those competing, certain rules have been implemented that are rubbing others in the community the wrong way.

Overwatch 2 bans teabagging from Calling All Heroes

As documented on Reddit in a screenshot from the Calling All Heroes Discord, the rules state that teabagging isn’t allowed in the event.

“This goes against our terms of conduct!” the Discord post exclaims, ruling out the possibility for anyone to BM their opponents.

Teabagging is when you spam crouch over an enemy’s dead corpse to mimic placing one’s scrotum in a foe’s mouth. This can be done to get into an opponent’s head and assert dominance. It’s been common in many video games, including the Overwatch League.

Overwatch even launched with a “tea time” spray that players can equip, referencing the action. However, it seems to be too much for the inclusive gender tournament.

Blizzard Entertainment Teabagging is popular in many games, including Overwatch.

“A no Tbag rule is only reinforcing stereotypes of this being a snowflake tourney,” one user commented.

“Glad they’re addressing the hard-hitting issues!” someone else mocked.

“I don’t agree with the rule, but no. This is not true. Well-organized independent tournaments frequently have rules like this,” another pointed out.

Whether or not this rule ends up impacting viewership remains to be seen, but it will be fun to see how it compares to last year’s final, which averaged 17,645 viewers.