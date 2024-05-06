Overwatch 2’s incoming armor changes set to knock Sojourn Tracer meta off top spot

Overwatch 2’s midseason armor changes will see the game’s meta get a massive shake up, heroes like Tracer and Sojourn dealing significantly reduced damage to tanks.

Overwatch 2 is set to make huge changes to the game’s balance with the mid-season changes planned for Season 10. More specifically, the revert to armor from a percentage to flat means characters like Tracer and Sojourn will see their damage to tanky targets significantly decreased.

The mid-season armor change will replace the current 30% damage reduction to a flat 5 damage per hit, up to a maximum of half of the damage dealt. For heroes Tracer and Sojourn, who deal low amounts of damage per bullet, their damage will be significantly reduced.

This coupled with the 25% headshot damage reduction for tanks will make them far less effective come the mid-season update.

Conversely, heroes with high damage projectiles like Pharah and Junkrat benefit far greater with a flat damage reduction from armor. According to calculations done by Overwatch players, the pair will deal approximately 25% more damage to tanks, making them the premier tank busters.

Both Sojourn and Tracer have remained powerful picks since the DPS role passive was introduced in Season 9.

However, Blizzard wants to shake up and disrupt the hierarchy of heroes with these new changes, particularly for tanks who have struggled in recent seasons.

The mid-season changes will also introduce a larger knockback resistance for tanks, as well as a change to the healing passive that lets them get back into the fight sooner. DPS heroes like Junkrat, Echo, and Hanzo are also receiving some small buffs in the coming update, which will bring the relative power of meta picks down even more.

Currently, the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 is slated for May 14, 2024, meaning Blizzard’s premier hero shooter will see a shakeup soon.