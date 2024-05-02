Overwatch 2 is completely overhauling Tank role in upcoming Season 10 patch

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller has confirmed an assortment of tank buffs coming in the midseason update for Season 10.

Tank players were hit hard in the latest update as DPS heroes received a massive buff to their passive, decreasing enemy healing received by 20%. The decision caused a great deal of backlash in the community, but the devs have now announced plans to rectify the situation.

In a new blog post, Keller revealed that, in the next patch, tanks would be receiving 25% damage reduction from headshots along with buff to their knockback resistance.

Currently, tanks receive 30% less knockback than other roles. In the midseason patch, that will change all the way up to 50%.

Article continues after ad

This will effectively make it much harder to score an environmental kill on any tanks or disrupt their frontline presence. That’s not the last buff Tanks are receiving, either.

Blizzard Tank players are getting some nice buffs in the midseason update.

“We’re also making some global gameplay changes that impact tanks. One is that we’re reverting the Armor damage reduction back to reducing five damage per projectile with up to a 50% maximum,” Keller explained, noting that heroes like Reaper will need to do more work to confirm tank kills.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, there is a big global health recovery change. On the live version of the game, all heroes recover 20 HP per second out of combat, but going forward, that number will change to 10 HP, plus 5% of their maximum health pool.

Article continues after ad

“This means a hero like Reinhardt will recover their health at 45 health per second,” the Game Director said.

We’ll have to see exactly how this patch pans out and if the changes are enough to reignite the excitement of playing tank in Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, it’s still a fortnight away.

The midseason patch is set to go live on May 14, so tank players will still have a couple of weeks of pain to endure before these buffs impact their games.