Overwatch 2 April 30 balance patch set to adjust Venture, Orisa and more

The April 30 Overwatch 2 patch is set to make some balance adjustments to Venture, Orisa and damage heroes when it goes live.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is well underway and the meta has been dominated by the formidable tank Orisa, but that could be about to change.

In a post on X, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson confirmed that a patch would be going live on April 30 with a series of changes.

Of note, the new damage hero Venture, Orisa, and the DPS role passive are getting some changes, but he didn’t reveal what those updates will be. However, given the state of the game, we can safely assume that Orisa will be getting some nerfs.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Orisa is likely getting nerfed a bit in the next patch.

The tank has been meta for quite some time now, only briefly losing out to Mauga when the Samoan character launched in an OP state. Orisa’s consistent damage, Fortify survivability and utility with her Javelin abilities.

Article continues after ad

As such, there are quite a few areas that could be looked at, especially when it comes to making her much more killable than she is in her current state.

Venture, meanwhile, could be anyone’s guess. The game’s newest hero hasn’t been playable in pro-play just yet and players are still figuring out how to play with and against them. We may see some buffs here to make them a tad more viable and give players more reason to select them.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the DPS passive is getting changes too. Currently, dealing damage with a DPS hero decreases the target’s healing received and it’s been a welcome addition to the game. It’s not clear exactly what the update will be, but some players have wanted the passive to be weaker against tanks specifically, so we’ll have to see what the devs have planned.

Overwatch 2 patches typically go live at 2pm EST/11am PST, so we’ll have all the changes live for you right here when the notes are published.