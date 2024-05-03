Overwatch 2 Tank players rejoice over mid-Season 10 buffs but everyone else is hesistant

Overwatch 2’s mid-Season 10 buffs have Tank players rejoicing as their role sees massive upgrades to their survivability but it’s leaving DPS and Support players hesitant.

Overwatch 2’s devs have given players a taste of what is to come in the May 14 patch. This new update bringing with it an overhaul of the Tank role with a lot of buffs.

Tanks will be receiving a 25% damage reduction to headshot with a buff to their knockback resistance, upping it up to 50%. Armor damage too has been scaled back to what it once was in Overwatch 1 and the new health recovery change also benefits the role the most.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, Junker Queen and Wrecking Ball are also getting additional buffs, seeing the entire tank roster getting significant upgrades.

These changes have Tank players rejoicing. Many dubbing the most “miserable” role in recent Seasons as getting some much-needed love. However, the changes have Support and DPS players skeptical.

Article continues after ad

“You can shout on [Junker Queen] while using other abilities Queen heads rise up!” a player commented in a Reddit thread about Junker Queen’s new changes.

“Zen kick cannot bully Reinhardt anymore reinbros keep winning,” tweeted LhCloudy, a pro player and Tank main.

Naturally, these new tank changes have left other roles hesitant. “Tank players yapping their way to game-breaking buffs who would’ve thought,” said Rakattack, a pro player and support main.

Article continues after ad

“Tanks taking 25% less damage from headshots has gotta be one of the least fun changes ever put into Overwatch,” tweeted Samito, a streamer and DPS main said of the upcoming changes.

Of course, we won’t know just how impactful these changes will be until the update goes live, but it’s safe to say that the Tank role is back to its former glory.