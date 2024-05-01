GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2’s “garbage” new DPS passive buff has tank players losing their minds

Michael Gwilliam
sigma ow origin storyBlizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch 2 devs gave DPS heroes a massive buff in the latest patch, but tank players are not happy with the “oppressive” update.

The April 30 OW2 patch completely nerfed Orisa to the ground and gave DPS heroes a significant power increase by buffing their passive, which decreases the healing an enemy receives after taking damage.

When the passive was first introduced, it was at 20%, and was quickly reduced down to 15% before going back up in this latest update. The news was not well-received by tank players in the slightest.

Being the biggest heroes on the battlefield, tanks are often automatically targeted due to their frontline presence, and this new DPS passive makes it much harder for supports to keep them alive.

In just one day since the patch went live, tank players began to question the devs’ decision-making, especially having experienced the 20% healing reduction in the past.

winston mad in overwatch 2Blizzard Entertainment
Tank mains are not fans of the latest Overwatch 2 changes.

“I thought 20% was really sh*t for tanks, so they nerfed it to 15. Why are they setting it back to 20?” one player asked on Reddit to the tune of over 700 upvotes.

“Tank already sucks at 15% but was somewhat tolerable. 20% felt so bad. It also feels terrible on support because it feels like you can’t do anything,” another chimed in.

“Honestly, I think the passive is just way too oppressive,” someone else agreed.

The conversation has also taken over the official Blizzard forums, where some are demanding developers to revert the buff.

One player even claimed that everyone in their friend group had uninstalled the game over the DPS passive, saying that while the game was feeling good lately, the new change was just “garbage.”

Others took their criticism to another level, asking “An honest question: Are they drunk when they decide to make these changes?”

However, the devs could very well have a plan up their sleeve to make tanking a bit easier. Prior to the balance update, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson teased more tank changes on the way in the mid-season patch with information coming “soon.”

It’s not clear exactly what those changes will be, but given how difficult the DPS buffs have made tanks, any favorable updates will undoubtedly be welcome ones.

