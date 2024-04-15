GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event: Start date, limited-time mode, more

Jeremy Gan
Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch splash artBlizzard

Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch event is coming in Season 10, so here is everything you need to know about its start date, the accompanying limited-time game mode, and more. 

As Season 10 kicks off, it comes with Overwatch 2’s newest event and theme, Mirrorwatch, an imagined version of the in-game universe where Talon agents are part of Overwatch, and vice versa. 

And with any seasonal event, Season 10 will also have a limited-time game mode of the same name. So here is all you need to know about the Mirrorwatch event. 

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event: Start date

Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch game mode will be accessible from April 23 to May 13, according to the Season 10 blog post. This is right after the limited-time preview of Clash and Hanaoka.

Many of the skins in the Mirrorwatch event will be available in the Battle Pass as well, which can be obtained from the start of Season 10 on April 16 until the end of the Season. 

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch: Limited-time game mode explained

The game mode, previously teased in Season 10’s trailer, will see Talon agents as part of Overwatch, and Overwatch heroes as part of Talon. 

The game mode will take place in a redesigned Watchpoint Gibraltar with various reimaginings of various hero abilities with the switch-up. 

With the swap, many heroes have seen their kits drastically shaken up. Doomfist has gained a shield with his block, Mercy has a new damage ability, Sombra has a re-tweaked ultimate, and more.

Surprisingly, it’s not too unlike the recent April Fools game mode, but this time the changes aren’t exactly played for laughs. 

These changes are only for the Mirrorwatch mode, however, for all we know, it could be the devs sneakily trying out new abilities for future hero reworks. 

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch: Skins and cosmetics

A good portion of the Mirrorwatch skins will be available in the Season 10 Battle Pass, according to the trailer. However, some of the event’s other skins will be in the shop to purchase, in particular the Talon skins.

Additionally, there will be other cosmetics like name cards, sprays, and souvenirs through the Battle Pass and Challenges.

Related Topics

overwatch 2

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
Overwatch 2 Mythic skins lineup
Overwatch
What are Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms: New currency explained
Jeremy Gan
venture in overwatch 2 season 10 art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 Season 10 patch notes: Venture added, Reinhardt buffed, Wrecking Ball reworked, more
Michael Gwilliam
mercy looking upset in overwatch 2
Overwatch
What does C9 mean in Overwatch 2? Game’s biggest meme & history explained
Michelle Cornelia
cassidy in overwatch 2 shrugging
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 pro banned just for typing curse word despite game’s Teen rating
Jeremy Gan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.