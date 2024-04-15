Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event: Start date, limited-time mode, more

Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch event is coming in Season 10, so here is everything you need to know about its start date, the accompanying limited-time game mode, and more.

As Season 10 kicks off, it comes with Overwatch 2’s newest event and theme, Mirrorwatch, an imagined version of the in-game universe where Talon agents are part of Overwatch, and vice versa.

And with any seasonal event, Season 10 will also have a limited-time game mode of the same name. So here is all you need to know about the Mirrorwatch event.

Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch game mode will be accessible from April 23 to May 13, according to the Season 10 blog post. This is right after the limited-time preview of Clash and Hanaoka.

Many of the skins in the Mirrorwatch event will be available in the Battle Pass as well, which can be obtained from the start of Season 10 on April 16 until the end of the Season.

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch: Limited-time game mode explained

The game mode, previously teased in Season 10’s trailer, will see Talon agents as part of Overwatch, and Overwatch heroes as part of Talon.

The game mode will take place in a redesigned Watchpoint Gibraltar with various reimaginings of various hero abilities with the switch-up.

With the swap, many heroes have seen their kits drastically shaken up. Doomfist has gained a shield with his block, Mercy has a new damage ability, Sombra has a re-tweaked ultimate, and more.

Surprisingly, it’s not too unlike the recent April Fools game mode, but this time the changes aren’t exactly played for laughs.

These changes are only for the Mirrorwatch mode, however, for all we know, it could be the devs sneakily trying out new abilities for future hero reworks.

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch: Skins and cosmetics

A good portion of the Mirrorwatch skins will be available in the Season 10 Battle Pass, according to the trailer. However, some of the event’s other skins will be in the shop to purchase, in particular the Talon skins.

Additionally, there will be other cosmetics like name cards, sprays, and souvenirs through the Battle Pass and Challenges.