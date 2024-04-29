Blizzard turned Hanzo into Sonic to crowdfund OWCS Dallas Major prize pool

Blizzard revealed the Azure Flame Hanzo skin in the OWCS broadcast that will help crowdfund the Dallas Major, and all it reminds me of is Sonic the Hedgehog.

Overwatch 2 has some wacky, and incredibly intricate skins, that often persuade me and other players to pull out our wallets to purchase them at lightspeed. Blizzard is hoping to do the same with the Azure Flame Hanzo skin to help fund the prize pool for the Overwatch Champions Series Dallas Major.

The skin was revealed on the OWCS broadcast and was met with excitement from the analyst desk. They also pointed out how the color scheme is similar to the Dallas Fuel franchise’s colors from the Overwatch League.

Article continues after ad

While the skin does look visually appealing, it reminds me too much of another blue character with tuffs of hair pushed back due to his speed. I am of course talking about Sonic the Hedgehog.

Article continues after ad

The blue coloring makes the comparison immediately apparent, but it’s the hair and the way it sits on Hanzo’s head almost exactly like the Sega Speedster that makes it almost uncanny.

Other players have also made the same comparison, with some others saying the archer looks like he’s in his Super Sayin Blue form.

Surely the developer hopped to make a more serious, rugged, anime-inspired skin that would compel esports fans, and the average player, to throw some money toward the Dallas prize pool.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s hard not to laugh at Hanzo’s stern expression while his hair and color grading make him look like he has an addiction to going fast.

Blizzard has made crossover skins previously for Cowboy Bebop and One Punch Man, so, if you told me this was a revamped version of a lost Sega crossover skin line with Hanzo cosplaying as Sonic, I’d believe you.

Article continues after ad

Whether this skin will give off the same Sonic energy in-game remains to be seen.